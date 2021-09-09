Venom comes to PS5 in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Sony just revealed Marvel's Spider-Man 2 at the PS5 Showcase, with a teaser trailer that shows Miles and Peter facing off against the iconic villain Venom.
Venom could be the Spider-Men's biggest challenge yet, being a damn-sight tougher than the goons we see them taking out earlier on in the clip.
At the end of the teaser, it was revealed that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will drop on the PS5 in 2023. That, unfortunately, means we've still got a while to wait before we can play the game for ourselves, but that will also give us more time to enjoy Marvel's Wolverine - the other Marvel project Insomniac is working on.
This is a developing story
