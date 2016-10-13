This gaming mouse lets you log into Facebook with your fingerprint

Tt eSports (a division of Thermaltake) has announced a new gaming mouse with a novel addition – a fingerprint sensor built into the side of the peripheral.

The Black FP mouse sports the integrated sensor at the front of the left-hand side of the device, where the thumb of a right-handed person would naturally rest, as you can see in the image above.

Once you’ve run through the software setup, you’ll be able to use your fingerprint for secure biometric, no-hassle logins into Windows, websites, or indeed protected folders on your desktop.

The fingerprint reader is made by Synaptics and Tt eSports notes that it’s a snappy little piece of hardware, taking only a fifth of a second to read your fingerprint and then verify it. The sensor is FIDO compliant and boasts 256-bit AES encryption to ensure the security of your data.

While there are no overt gaming applications for it right now, the sensor is a solid little extra which will come in handy – and who knows what we’ll see in the pipeline for the future.

Fine tuning

So what about the rest of the mouse, fingerprint shenanigans aside? The Black FP runs with an Avago 9500 sensor which gives you up to 5,700 dpi in terms of sensitivity, which can be adjusted in increments of 100 dpi – with four programmable dpi profiles which you can switch between on-the-fly.

There are seven buttons on board which are also programmable with various macros, and the main mouse buttons use Omron switches which have a five million click lifespan.

You also get some funky red LED lights positioned strategically around the device, including a bank of four to indicate which dpi profile you’re using.

So what’s the asking price for this rodent and its biometric bonus? It’ll cost you $60 (around £50, AU$80).

Via: Hexus