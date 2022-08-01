The next Star Wars Disney Plus show has been delayed – but not by much

Audio player loading…

Andor, the next Star Wars TV series set to debut on Disney Plus has been delayed – but only by a few weeks.

The Disney Plus show, which was originally supposed to arrive on Wednesday, August 31, has been pushed back by three weeks. Now, Andor will launch on the streaming service on September 21. Disney and Lucasfilm haven't explained why the Star Wars prequel series has been moved by a few weeks, but we've reached out for clarification and will update this article if we hear back.

Regardless, the announcement was made during the latest trailer for Andor, which dropped online on Monday, August 1. The teaser also confirmed that Andor would launch on Disney Plus with an unprecedented three episode premiere – the first time a Disney Plus series has done so.

Check out the official (and explosively awesome) trailer for Andor below:

Ordinarily, Disney Plus shows only get a one or two episode premiere when they're released. The fact that Andor will launch with three episodes, then, marks a significant departure from Disney's usual streaming release schedule.

It's likely, though, that this decision has been taken due to Andor's episodic length. The series' first season will contain 12 episodes, meaning it's twice as long as most other Star Wars and Marvel TV projects that have released on Disney's streaming platform. With more big-budget productions set to debut on Disney Plus before the year is out, too, it seems Disney is looking to put more of Andor in front of viewers' eyes as soon as possible.

Set five years before the events of Star Wars: Rogue One, Andor will follow deadbeat rogue Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) as he grows into the rebel spy we eventually see in the hugely underrated Star Wars movie.

The TV show will also chart the rise of the Rebel Alliance, which grows into the primary band of resistance fighters who attempt to fight back against the Galactic Empire. The series has already been renewed for a second season, too. Season 1 will depict events in the rebellion's first year of formation, with season 2 following the next four years, leading up to the events that transpire in Rogue One.

Tony Gilroy, who penned the screenplay for Rogue One, is on showrunning duties, while Toby Haynes (Black Mirror, Utopia), Susanna White (Billions, Trust), and Benjamin Caron (The Crown, Sherlock) split directing duties.

Those starring alongside Luna include Genevieve O'Reilly (Tolkien), who reprises her role as Mon Mothma from Rogue One. Adria Arjona (6 Underground, Morbius), Stellan Skarsgård (Thor, Dune), and Kyle Soller (Poldark, Fury) are also part of the show's extensive cast.

