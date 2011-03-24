Sky 3D to broadcast launch of Nintendo 3DS

Sky 3D will be broadcasting a special programme to mark the arrival of the Nintendo 3DS in Britain.

Tomorrow's Nintendo 3DS Ignition, which will also air on Sky One and Sky One HD, will consist of clips from tonight's glittering launch event, which will include music from Plan B and Hadouken.

Sky is one of Nintendo's media partners for its Nintendo 3DS and will be providing 3D sporting clips.

Graham Appleby, Director of Commercial Partnerships at Sky Media, commented: "We're delighted to extend our relationship with Nintendo to help build their own 3D association whilst providing our customers with yet more high-quality entertainment content on Sky 3D.

"This is yet another example of innovation from Sky responding to the demands of customers and brands alike."

Opportunity

Dawn Paine, Marketing Director, Nintendo UK, added: "Nintendo 3DS Ignition is not only a games industry first but marks the arrival of portable, glasses-free 3D gaming and entertainment.

"The opportunity to work with Sky to broadcast the event in 3D offers the perfect synergy in terms of helping building our credentials and bringing 3D to as many people as possible."

Sky is always keen to big up 3D in the UK, although it should be noted that the 3DS is autostereoscopic - glasses free 3D - whereas you will need the specs to view the launch on Sky 3D (at least if you want it in 3D).

Via CVG