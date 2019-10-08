Star Wars on Disney Plus: all the shows, movies, and lightsabers you'll need

Ever since Disney bought out Lucasfilm back in 2012, the Star Wars universe has got a lot bigger, expanding to include a new trilogy of films, various prequels and spin-offs from the original movies, and new licensed video games to boot. With the launch of the Disney Plus streaming service this November, though, those Star Wars TV shows and movies will finally all be in one place.

Previously scattered across Disney Life, Netflix, and other rental and purchase services, Star Wars on Disney Plus looks set to give fans of Star Wars a centralized way to access a whole lot of content, not to mention the exclusive shows like The Mandalorian coming to the platform. With 4K / HDR support for all Disney Plus subscribers, the only thing stopping you from enjoying Star Wars movies and shows to the fullest will be whether you have a 4K TV capable of pushing those pixels to the max.

So what Star Wars movies and TV shows can you actually expect? Here's the full list of everything announced for Star Wars on Disney Plus.

Disney Plus Star Wars movies – and when they'll land on the service

So what Star Wars films will actually be on Disney Plus?

There have been 11 live-action Star Wars movies to hit cinemas, including the prequel trilogy and latest films featuring Adam Driver, John Boyega, and Daisy Ridley.

We expect every Star Wars movie to hit the service at some point, though not all of them will be on the service at launch – and there will no doubt be a few months between the theatrical release and new film landing on the service.

Disney Plus will likely add and remove different titles from across its various brands every month, in order to keep us paying attention – though we have confirmation from Disney itself that every Star Wars movie so far will be on the service within the first year of Disney Plus.

Release schedule: Star Wars Disney Plus movies

Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace (November 12)

Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones (November 12)

Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (November 12)

Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope (November 12)

Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (November 12)

Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi (November 12)

Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens (November 12)

Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (2020)

Star Wars Episode IX: Rise of Skywalker (in cinemas December 19)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2020)

Solo: A Star Wars Story (2020)

Disney Plus Star Wars TV shows – what and when

A lot of the hype around Disney Plus is regarding its slate of new and exclusive Star Wars TV shows. The first we'll be getting is The Mandalorian, fleshing out the background of the Mandalorian planet where jetpack-strapped bounty hunter Boba Fett (from the original films) stemmed from. With Taika Waititi voicing a droid companion, and Jungle Book's Jon Favreau directing, we're sure we're in for a good time – and it will be available on launch day, November 12.

After that? The next slated Star Wars TV series will be a prequel show following Diego Luna's Cassian Andor, from 2016's Rogue One – and will see Alan Tudyk (Firefly, Wreck-It Ralph) reprising his role as the sarcastic droid K-2SO. We found out at the D23 Disney Expo that the show was scheduled for release in 2021.

An Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series featuring Ewan McGregor is also schedules to start filming in 2020, meaning we could see it land as soon as 2021, or shortly after.

Of course, these won't be the first Star Wars TV shows in the galaxy. The seventh season of the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars show – which ended its sixth season back in 2014 – will land on Disney Plus in February with 12 new episodes. Naturally season 1-6 will be available from launch, as will all four seasons of the animated Star Wars: Rebels too.

Release schedule: Star Wars Disney Plus TV series

The Mandalorian (November 12)

Star Wars: Rebels seasons 1-4 (November 12)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars seasons 1-6 (November 12)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7 (February 2020)

Untitled Cassian Andor prequel series (2021)

Untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi series (unknown)

Star Wars shows and movies far, far away

While Disney Plus already has a packed roadmap ahead, you can be sure it's only the surface of what Disney has for the streaming service – even if details beyond the next year or so are still scarce.

We know that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is bringing his talents to the Star Wars universe (via Gizmodo), and that The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson – despite making the most divisive of the recent Star Wars films – will still be heading up a new cinematic trilogy after the nine-movie Skywalker saga is complete.

Rumors of a Solo: A Star Wars Story sequel seem to have been quashed by a disappointing box office performance for the film, but with so many new Star Wars properties coming out – not least the Disney Plus exclusive TV shows on their way – there are still plenty of avenues, characters, and galaxies to explore.