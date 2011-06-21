Final Cut Pro X arrives on Mac App Store

Apple has unleashed Final Cut Pro X, the latest version of its pro-standard video editing suite.

The newly-tooled software comes loaded with a host of new features and it can be yours, download-only, from the Mac App Store for the reasonable price £179.99.

Final Cut Pro X comes with a new Magnetic Timeline which allows you view to keep all clips in your timeline in view, which is perfect if you're working with loads on a large project with loads of little clips.

Another great new feature is the Content Auto-Analysis tool which will group your clips into sub-sections when you upload them into a project. That means, close-ups, people and long-shots will stay together.

Background rendering

Perhaps more importantly for experienced and nifty video editors is the addition of Background Rendering, which means no long waits while your clips, effects and transitions are rendered.

Final Cut Pro X has also been built in 64-bit meaning that even when using the highest quality video files, the software will be able to keep up with your ambitions.

Apple is pretty excited about its rebuilt suite, claiming it to be a Revolution in Creative Editing. The company is also offering new versions of the Motion graphics package and the Compressor encoding tools, which will cost extra.