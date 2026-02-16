Farewell Apple iWork? Iconic brand appears to be disappearing in favor of Creator Studio
Has Creator Studio replaced iWork?
- All mention of iWork is being removed, and the webpage now redirects to show all Apple apps
- Creator Studio includes Pages/Keynote/Numbers and paid, premium features
- The core productivity apps are still free to use, without extra features
With the recent launch of Creator Studio, Apple seems to have brought the iWork brand to a close after more than two decades of service.
Used since 2005, iWork has been used to describe Apple's suite of productivity apps (Pages, Keynote and Numbers), but all mention of that brand has now been removed.
The old iWork webpage now redirects to Apple's apps webpage, which includes mention of Creator Studio, Invites, Image Playground, Passwords and more.
Has Apple ended the iWork brand?
iWork still appears in some support documentation (per MacRumors reporting), however this is likely reflective of a gradual transition given that all primary customer-facing mentions of iWork have been removed.
Apple launched Creator Studio in mid-January 2026, including a new paid subscription that bundles pro versions of its creative apps.
For $12.99/month (or $129/year), Creator Studio includes Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Motion, Compressor and MainStage, as well as premium content for Pages, Keynote and Numbers. Freeform premium content is also coming in an update.
With Creator Studio, Apple is clearly emphasizing AI-powered features and on-device intelligence with Apple Intelligence – something that previous iWork products mostly lacked, short of some basic Apple Intelligence system features.
Despite including paid extras, Apple is keeping the standard versions of its three office apps (formerly iWork) free – something it introduced in 2013.
More broadly, this isn't the only naming change Apple has carried out in recent years. iTunes split off into Apple Music, Apple TV and Apple Podcasts, and iBooks became Apple Books.
