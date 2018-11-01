Should I buy the Monster iSport Victory In-Ear Bluetooth headphones?

Deciding which running headphones to buy can be a tricky business. With so many different brands, models, and confusing technical language, it can be difficult to know which pair will suit you best.

If you’ve ever searched in your web browser for the ‘best running headphones’, chances are you’ve seen the Monster iSport Victory In-Ear Bluetooth headphones crop up a few times – but are they worth buying?

Firstly, if you’re looking for standard in-ear headphones (i.e not running headphones) they probably won’t be for you. These Monster earbuds are specially designed for exercise, with a neck band, rubber ear wings and a number of different ear tip sizes.

This means they should give you a really snug fit, stopping them from falling out while you’re on the move. They’re also sweat resistant, and at just 15g should be comfortable to wear for long periods of time.

Audiophiles need not apply

One downside to the Monster iSport Victorys is that they don’t include a heart rate monitor, so they are probably best suited to casual runners only.

The headphones connect to your device via Bluetooth, with playback controls situated on the neck band, and you should be able to get 10 hours of battery life out of a single charge. However, the audio quality isn’t the best out there, so if you need your bass to be super punchy on your morning run, these in-ears probably won’t cut it.

Now onto the price – the Monster iSport Victorys cost $99.95 (£99.95 / around AU$180), making them relatively cheap compared to similar models on the market.

