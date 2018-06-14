Samsung’s Chromebook Plus (V2) gets turbocharged with an Intel processor

Samsung has revealed a second-generation of its Chromebook Plus convertible, with the new spin on the 2-in-1 laptop getting beefed up with an Intel processor.

The original Samsung Chromebook Plus ran with an ARM-based hexa-core CPU, whereas the new model goes with an Intel processor – just like its Chromebook Pro sibling – albeit not a Core family CPU, but a Celeron 3965Y.

That’s a dual-core chip which runs at 1.5GHz with a TDP of 6W, and has considerably more grunt than its predecessor’s ARM effort.

Samsung’s Chromebook Plus (V2) makes another useful change by doubling up on the cameras, offering both front and rear-facing models. The front-facer is a 1-megapixel (MP) affair, with the rear camera boasting 13MP and benefiting from auto-focus.

There are more connectors on board, as well, with a pair of USB-C ports (capable of outputting 4K to an external display with an optional adapter), along with a USB 3.0 connector and a microSD card slot. As before, there’s a built-in stylus.

Display differences

The system memory and storage remain the same at 4GB and 32GB, respectively, although interestingly the 12.2-inch display is now a more conventional 1,920 x 1,080 (Full HD) resolution, as opposed to 2,400 x 1,600 (a 3:2 aspect ratio) on the original Chromebook Plus.

So it’s not such a sharp screen, but then again, that will also help improve performance alongside the more powerful processor, because there are fewer pixels to shift.

The notebook is 16mm at its thinnest and weighs 1.33kg, with a 39Wh battery as before. It also benefits from a curved-cap keyboard that promises to be able to deal with small liquid spillages of up to 60cc.

The Chromebook Plus (V2) will go on sale at Best Buy’s online and brick-and-mortar stores over in the US come June 24, with the price starting at $499 (around £375, AU$665) – $50 more than the first-gen model went on sale for originally.