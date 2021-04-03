RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich live stream: how to watch Bundesliga 2021 online anywhere

Nothing short of a victory at home will do for Julian Nagelsmann's side as they prepare to face Hans-Dieter Flick's table toppers in this afternoon's crucial first versus second clash. Here's how to get a RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich live stream and watch this massive top-of-the-table Bundesliga clash online from anywhere you are in the world.

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich live stream Date: Saturday, April 3rd Kick-off time: 6.30pm CEST / 5.30pm BST / 12.30pm EDT / 9.30am PDT Venue: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig Live stream: BT Sport (UK) | ESPN Plus (US) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Leipzig find themselves four points behind Bayern coming into the clash and know that a defeat here will effectively hand the title to their Bavarian rivals.

Leipzig have nevertheless been handed a massive boost in the run-up to this massive match, with Bayern's star striker Robert Lewandowski forced to miss the game after picking up a knee ligament injury while on international duty with Poland earlier this week.

The last four league meetings between these two side's have all ended in draws, with five of the last seven encounters producing fewer than three goals. With Leipzig desperate for all three points, a dull stalemate seems unlikely this time out.

Here's how to watch a RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich live stream no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to watch RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich live stream in the UK

Anyone wanting to watch this potential title decider in the UK or Ireland will need to be a BT Sport subscriber, which has exclusive rights to Bundesliga matches. RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich kicks off at 5.30pm GMT, with coverage starting at 5.15pm on BT Sport 1. In terms of getting BT Sport, it's available as part of the provider's wide range of TV and broadband packages - as well as being offered as an add-on with Sky. But more temptingly, there's now also the option of a BT Sport Monthly Pass, priced at just £25 a month on a contract-free basis. If you're out of the UK or Ireland but have subscribed to a streaming service you want to access from abroad, remember you can always use a VPN to enjoy all the content you've already paid for back home.

How to get a RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich live stream and watch Bundesliga online in the US

ESPN has the rights to the Bundesliga in the US, and RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich is being aired on ESPN2 as well as its ESPN Plus streaming service, with kick-off set for 12.30pm EDT / 9.30am PDT. ESPN Plus costs $5.99 a month, but if you know that you're likely to get a full 12 months of enjoyment out of the service, then the extra value comes if you sign up for a year for $59.99. Better still, ESPN is jointly owned by Disney, so there's a bundle that lets you get ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and Hulu for a flexible monthly sum of a mere $13.99. You can read more about the great value Disney Plus Bundle in our dedicated guide.

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich: live stream in Canada

In Canada, subscription TV channel Sportsnet is showing RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich which kicks off at 12.30pm ET/9.30am PT. If you don't have cable or get Sportsnet as part of your package, you can sign up to its Sportsnet Now streaming service. You'll need the more premium SN Now+ offering, but it costs a reasonable CA$9.99 for a 7-day trial - or $27.99 a month if you want to keep it on a commitment-free basis. If you're away from Canada right now, remember that you can always deploy a VPN to help you watch the services and content you already pay for back home.

How to watch a RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich live stream in Australia

The Aussie broadcaster for RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich is pay TV sports channel beIN Sports, with kick-off set for 3.30am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning, and coverage starting at 3.20am. You don't have to pay a premium price for it, though, as Australian streaming service Kayo Sports offers beIN Sports as part of a AU$24.99 a month package that also includes Fox Sports and ESPN channels - a great value solution for any sports fan that doesn't want the commitment of cable. There's even a FREE 2-week trial on offer right now! Alternatively, beIN Sports Connect is available direct through the network as a standalone streaming option. It costs $19.99 a month with a free 2-week trial but doesn't come with any additional channels. Remember, anyone from Australia who finds themselves out of the country need only fire up a VPN, which helps facilitate access to the streaming services and content you'd normally pay for and watch at home.