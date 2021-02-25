PUBG Mobile is getting a futuristic sequel called New State

PUBG is getting a sequel – but this one’s just for mobile. Called PUBG: New State, the newly-unveiled title already has a trailer, which you can see below, and it’s set to launch sometime in 2021 on Android and iOS.

There’s a lot going on in the trailer, but key points include a more futuristic setting, with the game taking place in 2051. That means you have access to upgraded tech too, such as drones, deployable combat shields, and shiny new weapons. And speaking of the setting, PUBG: New State is also set on a new map called Troi.

There are also new vehicles, and a few new features, such as in-game weapon customization. These changes aside this still looks very much like the PUBG experience you know and probably love if you’re reading this, with the biggest change likely being the new map.

That said, you can expect some visual upgrades too, with the makers promising 'ultra-realistic graphics that push the limits of mobile gaming.'

It’s worth noting also that PUBG: New State is seemingly actually developed by PUGB Studio (the makers of the original PC hit), unlike PUBG Mobile, which was handled by Tencent.

If you’re interested in PUBG: New State, you can pre-register now on the Google Play Store if you have an Android phone, while iOS pre-orders will 'open soon' according to the developers. Registering or ordering ahead of release will also grant you a limited vehicle skin.

It’s not clear exactly when PUBG: New State will actually launch beyond sometime this year, but hopefully we won’t be waiting too long.