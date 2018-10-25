PowerColor Radeon RX 590 outed as AMD's next graphics card

AMD's next graphics card is almost certain to be the Radeon RX 590, and we may have our first official piece of proof of its existence.

PowerColor, a third-party Taiwanese graphics card manufacturer, seems to be readying the release of a new Radeon RX 590 graphics card, based on product listings from the Eurasian Economic Union certification office .

The listing points to an AXRX 580 8GBD5-3DH/OC product code, which seems to reference a factory overclocked GPU with 8GB of GDDR5 video memory, as well as an AXRX 590 8GBD5-3DH/OC product code.

Rather than a leak or rumor, the source of this latest information comes from a government organization. What’s more, certification tends to come at the very end of the product development cycle, so it seems certain that an AMD Radeon RX 590 will indeed launch soon.

As for what we can expect from the AMD Radeon RX 590, the GPU appeared in the 3DMark database with performance fitting in neatly between the Nvidia GTX 1070 and GTX 1060 .

Of course, until the card is out and we’ve tested it ourselves, you shouldn't buy into any rumors completely. However AMD’s next graphics card shakes out, you can be certain we’ll report on it with everything you need to know.

Our best graphics cards guide could use some new AMD additions

Via Videocardz