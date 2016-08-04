Ready for Rio: Canon shows off its massive camera hoard for the Olympics

It's not just the athletes are getting ready for the Olympics this month, with Canon setting up a huge depot within the Media Operation Centre, located inside the BARRA Olympic Park, stockpiled with an eye-watering amount of kit.

The amount of gear on display is staggering, with banks of $6000 (£5199, around AU$6500) EOS-1D X Mark II sharing space with rows of EOS 5D Mark IIIs and 7D Mark IIs.

That's even before we get to the lenses. We think we can spot some lovely EF 24mm f/1.4L II USM primes on the right, some workhorse EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM II telephoto zooms on the far end shelf, while the bottom shelves are reserved from Canon's distinctive white telephoto lenses.

Again, it's the scale that impresses, with rows of $9999 (£9999, around AU$10,999) 400mm f/2.8L IS II USMs, $8,999 (£8,999, around AU$10,999) EF 500mm f/4L IS II USMs, $11,499 (£11,299, around AU$14,499) EF 600mm f/4L IS II USMs and some $12,999 (£12,299, around AU$15,599) EF 800mm f/5.6L IS USMs.

As high as a mountain

In actual fact, Canon will be providing almost 1,600 EF lenses for loans to accredited photographers, which when stacked end-to-end will measure over 1,100ft - almost as high as Brazil's Sugar Loaf Mountain at 1,299ft.

To keep all of this kit in order, provide maintenance and offer on-site repairs, Canon Professional Services (CPS) has sent 78 members of staff to assist photographers covering the Games.