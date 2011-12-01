Nikon's Thailand factory expected to resume operation

Nikon has released an announcement regarding the state of Thai factories after the floods earlier in the year caused a major plant to cease operation.

The factory closure, which was caused by it being completely submerged underwater, has led to delays in the shipping of certain products, while it is also suspected that at least one product announcement, most likely the Nikon D800 DSLR, has been put on hold thanks to the crisis.

According to the latest statement, water pumping out by the Rojana Industrial Park authority was completed on November 26th, with Nikon hoping for a full restoration of infrastructure and production from January 2012.

Alternative production has already started in another factory in Thailand, with shipments of certrain products starting on November 30th. According to Nikon, this is earlier than than had been anticipated and will likely be good news for customers hoping to get their hands on gear before the Christmas period.

Sales figures

Meanwhile, it's less than happy news for Nikon's business performance estimates, which have been seriously impacted by the out of action factory. On November 4th, the company estimated 65 billion yen is thought to have been lost, with operational income down by 25 billion yen. That estimate remains unchanged, though Nikon says it will keep monitoring the situation.

While Nikon expects production to start again in January, it estimates that it will be March before the normal level of DSLR and interchangeable lens volumes is reached again.

Several other technology companies have been affected by the floods, with Sony delaying the availability of its new flagship NEX-7 compact system and Alpha 65 DSLT cameras because of it. Sony also supplies parts to Nikon.

