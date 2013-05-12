White BlackBerry Q10 handset goes on sale in the UK

A white-hued version of the BlackBerry Q10 smartphone has gone on sale in the UK for the first time.

The QWERTY-toting BlackBerry 10 device is now available to buy in the new shade from high street retailer Carphone Warehouse and Selfridges.

At Selfridges the handset is a whopping £579 to buy outright, while Carphone Warehouse is offering the device free from £33 a month on a two-year contract.

The Q10 arrives with 4G LTE support, a 1.5GHz dual-core Snapdragon processor, 8-megapixel camera and earned 3.5 stars in a recent TechRadar review.

Success at Selfridges

Selfridges has already enjoyed great success with the black version of the Q10, which it was selling exclusively following the April launch.

The company claimed to sell 'thousands per hour' in its opening weekend, as corporate customers rushed to get the the Bold-alike device in their suit pockets.

Via Pocket-Lint