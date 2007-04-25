Nokia 3G smartphone breaks size barrier

Mobile users will soon be able to enjoy the power of a 3G smartphone in an ultra-slim package with Nokia 's sleekest flip phone yet, the N76.

The N76 is less than 14mm thin but features full Symbian S60 smartphone functionality and is 3G enabled. First announced back in January, the N76 is now starting to ship in Europe. It has a wide range of multimedia options onboard including video and audio downloading and streaming support plus a full web browser.

A 2-megapixel camera and onboard digital music player are included, with RealPlayer media player software inside. Music player controls on the outside of the shell add to its music credentials.

Swappable MicroSD cards are supported, and a 256MB MicroSD card plus a stereo headset are supplied with the N76.

Nokia N76 - key specs: