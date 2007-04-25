Nokia 3G smartphone breaks size barrier

Mobile users will soon be able to enjoy the power of a 3G smartphone in an ultra-slim package with Nokia 's sleekest flip phone yet, the N76.
The N76 is less than 14mm thin but features full Symbian S60 smartphone functionality and is 3G enabled. First announced back in January, the N76 is now starting to ship in Europe. It has a wide range of multimedia options onboard including video and audio downloading and streaming support plus a full web browser.
A 2-megapixel camera and onboard digital music player are included, with RealPlayer media player software inside. Music player controls on the outside of the shell add to its music credentials.
Swappable MicroSD cards are supported, and a 256MB MicroSD card plus a stereo headset are supplied with the N76.
Nokia N76 - key specs:
- Symbian OS 9.2 S60 3rd edition operating system
- 3G and quad-band GSM/GPRS
- 2-megapixel camera with 20x digital zoom and flash
- Video calling, download and streaming
- Video record (15fps)
- 2.4-inch internal display, 16 million colours, QVGA (240 x 320 pixels) TFT
- 1.36-inch external display, 262k colours, (160 x 128 pixels) TFT
- Digital Music player (supports MP3, AAC, eAAC, eAAC , WMA, WAV, MIDI and M4A) with cover control keys
- Stereo FM radio
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- Stereo Bluetooth
- Full Nokia web browser with Mini Map
- RealPlayer media player
- Email support
- 26MB internal memory
- MicroSD card memory expansion (up to 2GB)
- 256MB card supplied
- Stereo headset supplied
- Dimensions: 106.5(h) x 52(w) x 13.7(d) mm. Weight: 115g