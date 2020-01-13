Oscar nominations 2020 announced: here's the full list

The nominations for the 2020 Oscars have been revealed, and while there aren't any huge surprises, movies like 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Irishman and Joker have got plenty of attention from the Academy.
Like the BAFTAs, expect the Oscars to get some criticism for the male-dominated directing category, which snubs Little Women's Greta Gerwig. That movie is nominated for best picture, at least, with Saoirse Ronan nominated for leading actress, and Florence Pugh nominated for supporting actress.
Taron Egerton, who got an acting nomination for Rocketman at the BAFTAs, loses out here. The Golden Globes 2020 winners are usually a good indicator of who'll win big at the Oscars, though you never know when you might see some surprises.
Here's the full list:
Best picture
- Ford V Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
Best director
- Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
- Todd Phillips (Joker)
- Sam Mendes (1917)
- Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
- Bong Joon-ho (Parasite)
Best actress
- Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
- Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
- Saorise Ronan (Little Women)
- Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
- Renée Zellweger (Judy)
Best actor
- Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
- Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
- Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
- Joaquin Phoneix (Joker)
- Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
Best supporting actress
- Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
- Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
- Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
- Florence Pugh (Little Women)
- Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
Best supporting actor
- Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
- Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
- Al Pacino (The Irishman)
- Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
- Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Original screenplay
- Knives Out
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
Adapted screenplay
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- The Two Popes
Animated feature film
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- I Lost My Body
- Klaus
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
International feature film
- Corpus Christi
- Honeyland
- Les Misérables
- Pain and Glory
- Parasite
Original score
- Hildur Guðnadóttir (Joker)
- Alexandre Desplat (Little Women)
- Randy Newman (Marriage Story)
- Thomas Newman (1917)
- John Williams (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker)
Original song
- 'I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away' from Toy Story 4
- '(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again' from Rocketman
- 'I'm Standing With You' from Breakthrough
- 'Into The Unknown' from Frozen 2
- 'Stand Up' from Harriet
Live action short film
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- The Neighbors' Window
- Saria
- A Sister
Animated short film
- Dcera (Daughter)
- Hair Love
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister
Documentary feature
- American Factory
- The Cave
- The Edge of Democracy
- For Sama
- Honeyland
Documentary short subject
- In the Absence
- Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (if You're a Girl)
- Life Overtakes Me
- St. Louis Superman
- Walk Run Cha-Cha
Cinematography
- The Irishman
- Joker
- The Lighthouse
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Visual effects
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Irishman
- The Lion King
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Costume design
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Makeup and hairstyling
- Bombshell
- Joker
- Judy
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- 1917
Film editing
- Ford V Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Parasite
Production design
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
Sound mixing
- Ad Astra
- Ford V Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sound editing
- Ford V Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker