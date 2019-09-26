OnePlus 7T release date, price, news and features

The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro have only been out for half a year, but we've already seen the company announce the OnePlus 7T.

The new phone was just introduced at an event in India where the company also unveiled the OnePlus TV.

Coming so soon after the OnePlus 7, we're not expecting many massive changes for the new handset but we're listing everything that has changed below. This is a breaking story, so bear with us as we update with new information.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The next OnePlus phone

The next OnePlus phone When is it out? Announced today in India, US and UK details come on October 10

Announced today in India, US and UK details come on October 10 What will it cost? A lot - but less than most flagships

So far, we've only had confirmation of the OnePlus 7T launching in India. That's because we have to wait until October 10 to hear the company's plans for its UK or US release.

The company is hosting livestreams for both of those countries, where we expect to hear similar details about the OnePlus 7T.

The price hasn't officially been unveiled, even at the India launch. The original OnePlus 7 cost £499 (around $640, AU$930) so we'd expect a similar amount for this newer handset.

OnePlus 7T design and display

The company has now brought its 90Hz refresh rate technology to the standard OnePlus 7T. Originally, it was a feature just on the Pro range of handsets from OnePlus but now it has brought it to the cheaper version of the phone.

The camera array on the back of the phone has changed to a circular look too. The phone comes with a frosted glass back.

OnePlus 7T OS and specs

The OnePlus 7T is confirmed to come with Android 10 onboard, plus the company has included its OxygenOS overlay on top.

This is a breaking story, so we're just filling out what is being announced on stage by OnePlus. Below you'll find what we want to see from the OnePlus 7T, but be sure to check back or tune into the OnePlus 7T launch live.

What we want to see

The OnePlus 7 and especially the OnePlus 7 Pro were impressive phones, but they could be even better with these upgrades.

1. A class-leading camera

The OnePlus 7 Pro has lots of lenses but they could use work (Image credit: TechRadar)

While the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro both have decent cameras, they’re not among the best around, and given that the OnePlus 7 Pro is essentially a flagship, it’s not unrealistic to ask for it to have a truly top camera.

So we hope that the OnePlus 7T and/or OnePlus 7T Pro does. We’d particularly like to see low-light photo quality improved, along with the ability to zoom in further.

2. An IP rating

While OnePlus claims that the OnePlus 7 range does have some water resistance, there’s no official IP rating, meaning no certainty as to how water resistant the phones are.

The lack of an IP rating was apparently to save money – since it costs money to get the phones certified, and since even with such a certification most brands don’t cover water damage as part of the warranty.

It’s a reasonable argument, but for the OnePlus 7T we’d still like the reassurance that an IP rating provides, and ideally improved water resistance too, since various third-party tests suggest the OnePlus 7 range isn’t quite as water resistant as most flagships.

3. An in-screen camera

The OnePlus 7 Pro's pop-up camera is cool, but not without problems (Image credit: TechRadar)

The standard OnePlus 7 has a teardrop notch for its front-facing camera, which almost feels dated in 2019. The OnePlus 7 Pro meanwhile has a pop-up camera, which is more modern and allows for an all-screen design, but also makes the camera feel more vulnerable.

Not only that, it also makes facial recognition less appealing, since you have to wait for the camera to pop up, and since doing that dozens of times a day to unlock your phone could wear the mechanism out.

So for the OnePlus 7T we’d love to see an in-screen camera. That would allow the phone to retain the OnePlus 7 Pro’s all-screen design, without any of the problems that come with a pop-up camera.

We should note that this is unlikely to happen. While the tech exists, it’s not yet available on any handsets, and with the T model likely to be a minor upgrade we wouldn’t particularly expect it, but you never know.

4. Wireless charging

One small feature that OnePlus hasn’t yet embraced is wireless charging. This probably isn’t a huge deal for most people, but it is a standard flagship feature, so it’s something we’d like to see, especially with the OnePlus 7 Pro being more of a real flagship, rather than the usual more affordable alternatives that OnePlus offers.

5. A slimmer, lighter, smaller build

The OnePlus 7 Pro is a substantial handset (Image credit: TechRadar)

The OnePlus 7 Pro in particular is a big, heavy and fairly thick thing, so we’d love to see the OnePlus 7T get shrunk down slightly, and be a bit lighter.

There will be limits to what can be done here while still offering a big screen and battery, but we reckon that refinements are possible. And the screen doesn’t really need to be quite as big as the OnePlus 7 Pro’s mammoth 6.67-inch one anyway.

6. A bigger battery with better life

The OnePlus 7 has a 3,700mAh battery and the OnePlus 7 Pro has a 4,000mAh one. Those are both respectable sizes, but not the biggest around, and neither phone delivers particularly brilliant life.

So we’d like to see a bigger battery in the OnePlus 7T, and beyond that possibly some software or hardware optimizations to help it last longer. Though in the case of software optimizations, we don’t want the company to take the sort of approach that could interfere with the functionality of apps.

7. Fast charging from third-party chargers

The OnePlus 7 range charges very fast, but only if you use an official OnePlus charger. That’s not a huge problem as one comes in the box, but if you ever need a replacement or a spare, they’re expensive.

This also means that if you borrow someone else’s charger you won’t get fast speeds (unless they happen to have a OnePlus one) and nor will you get fast charging from portable chargers/power banks. So we’d like to see this addressed for the OnePlus 7T.