New GoPro Hero 9 Black pic leak seemingly confirms front color screen

We're coming into September – the time of year that GoPro usually reveals its next action camera. And the leaks and rumors have already begun to fly about the GoPro Hero 9 Black.

In July, a leaked image of a GoPro camera's front panel was revealed on Reddit, showing off a large square cutout that could indicate the ninth generation GoPro may come with a front display similar to that of the DJI Osmo Action. That has now seemingly been confirmed by what appear to be leaked official product shots of the upcoming GoPro Hero 9.

German publication Winfuture – with a rather impressive track record of reliable leaks – has shown off what they claim to be "official" product images of the upcoming action camera, with several of them showing off color displays on the front and back.

(Image credit: Roland Quandt/WinFuture)

There's no indication of whether that upgraded front display will be used for video previews or for displaying shooting parameters (like the current monochrome front display on the GoPro Hero 8 Black), but this change is one way for GoPro to attract more customers.

Moving ahead

Other than the larger color front screen, the rest of the GoPro Hero 9 seems to be identical to the Hero 8 Black. So what more could GoPro do to attract and keep its customers?

(Image credit: Roland Quandt/WinFuture)

Winfuture claims there's 5K video support coming to the Hero 9 "in the future", as per some "documents" the publication has laid its hands on. There's no other concrete evidence to support this, so we'd suggest taking this news with a pinch of salt. No other technical details about the camera have been revealed as yet.

We also still have no idea how much the camera will cost or when it will start shipping, but if GoPro sticks to its usual timetable of a September reveal, we'll know everything soon enough.