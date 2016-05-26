Google and HTC nix the Nexus 9

Google must be on somewhat of a spring cleaning kick. Having recently put an end to the Asus-made Nexus Player, it looks like the HTC Nexus 9 is the next to go. Although Google stopped selling the tablet some time ago, HTC has only now officially ended its production cycle.

The 8.9-inch Nexus 9, which released at the tail-end of 2014, has enjoyed a relatively long and fruitful life on the shelves. Its strengths include the stock Android operating system, its unique 4:3 aspect ratio and powerful speakers packed in there.

But among the positives, there were a few negatives that kept it from achieving the cult-like following of Asus' popular Nexus 7. The $399 (£319, AU$479) price tag only got you 16GB of storage, but without a micro SD slot in sight. Next up, the screen didn't really wow us.

The overall impression left by the Nexus 9 as told by reviewer Matt Swider nails it, stating that it's "a device that's "just right" next to anything but an iPad." By comparison, the Pixel C is a much more realized attempt at taking on the likes of the iPad Pro and Microsoft Surface Pro 4.

Pour one out for the latest Nexus to bite the dust. Google I/O 2016 passed by without a tablet announcement, so as far as we currently know, now marks the beginning of the waiting game for the next Nexus tablet.

