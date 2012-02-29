Acer Iconia Tab A200 will be a budget brute

Acer is looking to mix things up with the Iconia Tab A200

Acer has revealed that it will launch its new Iconia Tab A200 in mid-March, with the aim to keep the cost low by removing features which are rarely used on tablet devices.

Speaking to TechRadar at MWC 2012 Julien Bertheuil, Acer's UK Sales Manager, confirmed that the Wi-Fi only 10-inch Iconia Tab A200 will launch in the next few weeks. It will come packing a respectable 1.5GHz dual-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 32GB of internal memory, Android Ice Cream Sandwich, front facing camera and microSD card slot.

Acer is keen to focus on the key reasons why people use tablets, so in order to keep the tablet low-priced and thus competitive in the already crowded market, features which are rarely used have been lost.

Less is more

The Iconia Tab A200 will be missing some features commonly found on other tablets, as Bertheuil explained, "you're not likely to go outside and take pictures with a tablet, so we've decided to take the back camera out, because it's cost saving – we're keeping the front camera because people want to video chat and skype."

Bertheuil continued: "we've decided to remove the HDMI port because people plug their tablet into their TV once, twice, maybe three times and our studies show that 95 per cent of tablet usage is sofa based - such as browsing the web, watching videos and checking emails."

By removing features which Acer has found are used infrequently, the Iconia Tab A200 can deliver a quality processor, display and memory configuration.

There is no word on the actual pricing, but Acer is obviously looking to mix things up in the tablet market so we could be looking at a sub-£200 device.

More details on the Acer Iconia Tab A200 will be released in the coming weeks, so stayed tuned for the full low-down.