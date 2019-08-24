Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch today's Premier League football online from anywhere

Arguably the weekend's stand out Premier League fixture pits the two teams with a 100% record intact against each other at Anfield on Saturday evening. It's looking like an unmissable clash, and you don't have to if you follow our Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream guide.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will be looking to maintain their early gap over league favourites Man City, while Arsenal will be keen to show they can at last win an away game against a top-six rival.

Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream - where and when Today's game takes place at Anfield, with kick-off at 5.30pm BST (which is 12.30am ET, 9.30am PT and 2.30am AEST).

A clash between these two old foes usually delivers - with 155 goals across 54 games, it's the Premier League highest-scoring fixture. It also has the record for most hat-tricks, with six trebles chalked up in previous Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League showdowns.

The home side will be hoping to maintain their excellent recent record against their North London opponents, having not lost any of their last eight encounters. The most recent meeting was a 5-1 humbling dished out by Liverpool at home, which the Gunners will do well to put behind them.

In terms of team news, record Arsenal signing Nicolas Pepe is expected to finally be let loose in the starting line-up for the Gunners today after coming off the bench in Arsenal's opening two matches, while Granit Xhaka looks set to make return from injury. With Alisson Becker the only major first team injury to contend with, expect Jurgen Klopp to field he's strongest eleven for what looks set to be an intriguing early season top of the table clash.

Keep reading to discover all the details you need in order to live stream Liverpool vs Arsenal, regardless of where in the world you are. And to find out how to watch the rest of the weekend's games and beyond, check out our guide on how to live stream the 19/20 Premier League football season.

If you're abroad this weekend but still want to watch your home coverage, you'll need a VPN to do so. That's because your normal coverage will be geo-blocked. It's really easy to do and stops you having to tune in to some dodgy stream you've heard about on Reddit.

How to stream Liverpool vs Arsenal live in the UK

Tonight's clash at Anfield will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League with coverage beginning at 4pm and available in 4K UHD for those with Sky Q. If you're not already a Sky subscriber, don't despair as there is also a way to watch without having to pay lots in a contract. You can get all the Sky Sports channels with a Now TV sports pass for £8.99 for a day or £14.99 a week. £33.99 for a whole month is clearly the best value, and allows you access loads of Premier League football, Ashes cricket and much more. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the Sky coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal: US live stream

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 season and kick-off for this game is at 12.30pm ET, 9.30am PT with live coverage on NBCSN. If you don't have cable then you can tune in on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo (both of which have a free trial).

How to watch a Premier League live stream in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. The network is set to show all 380 fixtures live including today's game, as is offering a one-month free trial, followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Kick-off in Canada is 9.30am PT. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Liverpool vs Arsenal in Australia

Optus Sports now has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live – yep, all 380 of them including today's match up on Merseyside. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation. Kick-off in Australia for today's game is at 2.30am in the early hours of Sunday morning.

How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal: New Zealand live stream

Streaming service Spark Sporthas won the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can watch today's game live, with kick-off at 4.30am on Sunday morning. Spark has the rights to show all 380 games live and is offering a one-month free trial, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs, with plans to make the app available on Apple TV and Smart TVs later in the year. If you're outside New Zealand and want to watch the coverage from Spark Sport, you can use one of our favourite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to live stream Liverpool vs Arsenal in India

Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games in India and Liverpool vs Arsenal kicks off at 10pm New Delhi time. You've probably guessed the alternative by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to a live streaming service from another country.