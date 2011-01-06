Sony unveils Vaio F Series 3D laptop

Sony has unveiled its latest 3D laptop – with the Vaio F Series bringing a 16 inch, Full HD display and active 3D technology.

The laptop boasts an Intel Core i7 processor, up to 8GB of DDR3 RAM, a 640GB hard drive and Nvidia Geforce GT540M graphics.

But it is the 3D technology that is the star of the show, with Sony explaining why it plumped for an active, rather than passive, solution.

Advanced frame sequential panel technology

"In contrast with passive polarised 3D screens, the Vaio F Series uses advanced frame sequential panel technology and LED backlit control.

"This sophisticated technique ensures sharper, brighter images with a super-fast response time and wide viewing angle. Frame Sequential technology alternately displays Full HD (1920 x 1080) 3D images for left and right eyes at up to an extra-smooth 240fps frame refresh rate.

"From action movies to sports, games and more, you'll be rewarded with a more relaxed 3D experience, even after extended viewing periods."

Also included is Blu-ray, an HD web cam and all the connectivity you can shake a stick at.

The Sony Vaio F Series 3D laptop has a UK release of February with no price available as yet.