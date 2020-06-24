Karate Kid TV show heads to Netflix as 'Cobra Kai' crane kicks YouTube Premium

YouTube Premium's loss is soon to be Netflix's gain. The streaming giant has just poached the Karate Kid TV sequel spin-off, Cobra Kai, from Google's paid-for TV platform.

The first two seasons of the Karate Kid TV show will join Netflix this year, following their debut on YouTube Premium (previously known as YouTube Red), with an already-filmed third season hitting Netflix shortly after.

It's a big loss for YouTube Premium, being its only notable scripted TV success, as the service slowly moves away from being a traditional TV streaming alternative.

Fight club

Picking up the series makes perfect sense for Netflix, as service that deals as much in nostalgia as it does all-new content – many of the original cast return for the series.

“The appeal of 'The Karate Kid' saga is timeless and 'Cobra Kai' picks up right where it left off without missing a beat," said Brian Wright, Netflix's vice president of original series.

"The rivalry between Daniel and Johnny is one for the ages, and the show has a ton of heart and is a lot of fun. We can’t wait to introduce a new generation of fans to 'Cobra Kai' and are thrilled to be its new home around the world.”

Cobra Kai flips the conflict of the original film on its head. Following on 30 years after the All Valle Karate Tournament, Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso is more of a 'bad-guy' figure, struggling without his former mentor Mr Miyagi. It's William Zabka's Johnny Lawrence, the once bullying leader of the Cobra Kai team, who is now looking to make peace with his own karate dojo.