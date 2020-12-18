Jurassic World: Aftermath brings stealthy dino horror to Oculus Quest 2

Jurassic World: Aftermath has arrived on Oculus Quest 2 and the original Quest virtual reality headset, finally bringing Hollywood’s favourite dinosaurs to VR.

The new game, set between the events of Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, sees players adopt the role of Sam, a security expert and professional smuggler tasked with recovering information from an abandoned research facility.

As per Jurassic Park, players can expect to be hunted by deadly Velociraptors, Dilophosaurus and Pteranodons unwittingly set loose during the island’s evacuation. To survive, you’ll need to explore the facility for resources (à la Alien: Isolation), solve puzzles and, of course, avoid the jaws of history's most ferocious creatures.

It’s worth noting that Jurassic World: Aftermath is intended to be an enjoyable gaming experience rather than a wholly frightening VR trip. Brian Gomez, executive producer for Universal Games, said the team behind the game has worked to build an experience that, while still scary and immersive, isn’t “so intimidating for a huge portion of the Jurassic audience that doesn’t want a totally visceral R-rated horror experience.”

Ok, so maybe not quite the same as Alien: Isolation.

The new game comes amid renewed interest in the storied franchise thanks to the success of Jurassic World (still the 6th most successful film of all time) and its sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The third film in the trilogy, Jurassic World: Dominion, is slated for release next year, and set to feature the return of original cast members Sam Neill and Laura Dern.

Jurassic World: Aftermath will also hope to end the run of less-than-impressive VR dinosaur games, and look to mark a successful video game return for a cinema franchise that hasn’t enjoyed a worthy action-oriented adaptation since the 16-bit era.

It's all about VR

The VR gaming industry has enjoyed a flurry of activity this year. New titles including Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, Half: Life Alyx and Star Wars: Squadrons have seen developers begin to properly utilize the capabilities of the latest VR technology. Luckily for you, we’ve rounded up the best VR games to play in 2020 .

The Oculus Quest 2 was also released back in October, a product we described in our review as quite possibly “the best VR headset ever” for its ease of use, comfortable weight and all-round ability to offer an incredibly immersive experience.

What’s more, we labelled PlayStation VR , Sony’s flagship foray into the technology, as “the promised land for virtual reality on consoles.”

The arrival of Jurassic World: Aftermath on Oculus Quest looks set to ensure the future is bright for both the old franchise and the new medium.