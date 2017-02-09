iPhone 8 might not be the only 2017 iPhone with wireless charging

The three new iPhones released this year will each have wireless charging, according to a well-regarded analyst with a decent track record on all things Apple.

A research note from Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities obtained by MacRumors makes the claim that 2017's iPhones - widely believed to be the iPhone 8, iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus - will all feature wireless charging.

This isn't the first time we've heard the new charging standard attached to the iPhone 8, but it's been less clear whether the year's iterative iPhone upgrades will ditch the cable as well. Now, at least in Kuo's eyes, that's what we should expect.

An interesting tidbit Kuo adds about the iPhone 8: Because the device is expected to house an OLED screen and all-glass casing, it could be especially prone to overheating from charging wirelessly. He expects the phone's 3D Touch module to get an extra layer of lamination so it can still respond to finger presses even as its internal temperature rises.

The added layer could increase the cost of the 3D module, which circles back to a report from Wednesday that the iPhone 8 price will push past $1,000 due to new materials and higher production costs.

Wireless charging for all?

With Apple's moves to cut cables out of our lives - most notably by killing the iPhone 7 headphone jack and introducing wireless AirPods earbuds - it would fall in line for the next generation of iPhones to go after charging cords next.

What's more, Kuo reported late last year the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus will also feature all-glass casings, a material that's said to be conducive to wireless charging.

It's looking increasingly likely Apple will announce a trio of smartphones this year, with the 4.7-inch iPhone 7S and 5.5-inch iPhone 7S Plus the decent but not spectacular upgrades over the 2016 models. The iPhone 8, meanwhile, will be the marquee device, housing a number of new features, such as a curved OLED display and new sensing tech, to mark the iPhone's 10th anniversary.

We won't see the new iPhones in the flesh until September, but expect plenty more rumors to surface in the months to come. If you need something to help pass the time, check out TechRadar's battery test between the iPhone 7 and some of its top competitors below: