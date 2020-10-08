iPhone 12 leak says it'll keep the chunky notch, and so will the iPhone 13

The iPhone X, iPhone XS and iPhone 11 phones all have pretty large notches above the screens, and many people were hoping Apple would find a better-looking alternative for the iPhone 12. A new leak, however, suggests this may not be the case.

According to @UniverseIce, one of the most reliable leakers around, Apple plans to keep the notch exactly as it is for the iPhone 12, and even for its follow-up the iPhone 13, though the version on that phone could be a little slimmer.

The notch of an iPhone houses the front-facing camera as well as Face ID tech, so many Apple fans feel the large size is justified as it allows for important tech.

However, many Android phones have alternative solutions to those problems which increase the screen-to-body ratio of the phones, with pop-up cameras, 'punch-hole' cut-outs and simply smaller 'tear-drop' notches all taking up less screen space than Apple's notches.

When do we find out if this is true?

The iPhone 12 launch is scheduled for October 13, and when that happens we'll see just how big the notch on the handset series is. There are expected to be four phones, though they'll all likely have comparable notches.

Saying that Apple isn't likely to confirm the size of the notch during the event, so we may have to wait for the iPhone 12's release (likely over a week later) if we want to physically measure it.

The iPhone 13 won't launch for a year after that, so to see how this prophecy plays out we're going to be waiting quite a while. TechRadar is set to cover the iPhone 12 launch when it happens, so check back on October 13 to find out all about Apple's newest smartphones.