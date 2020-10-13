Live
iPhone 12 launch live blog: follow along with the big Apple October 2020 event
Tune in for the iPhone 12 range, and maybe more
Apple's next big virtual launch is set to take place later today, and it's almost certainly the iPhone 12 launch that we've all been waiting for over the last few months.
Leaks and rumors suggest we'll see four versions of the iPhone 12, including one that's expected to be called the iPhone 12 mini, as well as new headphones – perhaps the AirPods Studio or PowerBeats Pro 2.
Apple's big launch starts at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST (that's 3am AEST on October 14). If you want to follow along live be sure to check out our how to watch the iPhone 12 launch event guide.
Check back here throughout the day for more build-up and last minute rumors, then when the event kicks off we'll be talking you through it, sharing all the details of the new devices as they're announced, and providing reaction and analysis – and we'll likely find time to crack a few jokes along the way too.
What should you expect to see today? Below we're going to run you through the main rumors, and then over the next few hours we'll dive into each in a little more detail as well.
- iPhone 12 mini- The smallest iPhone in the range, and likely the cheapest as well. The name is uncertain at the moment, but many leaks point to this moniker.
- iPhone 12 - Similar specs to the iPhone 12 mini, this is expected to be the device that replaces the iPhone 11 as the option for most people who don't want top-end tech.
- iPhone 12 Pro - A LiDAR scanner and maybe a 120Hz refresh rate screen are the rumored upgrades for those willing to spend more on the Pro variant.
- iPhone 12 Pro Max - As in recent years, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is expected to be the same spec as the previous phone but with a larger screen and battery.
- Apple HomePod 2 - A new smart speaker from the company that improves on sound quality and a few other features.
- Apple HomePod Mini - A smaller version of the existing smart speaker from the company, and it's likely to have a much lower price too
- Apple AirTags - A constant rumor for events like this, but these are location tracks that allow you to track items like your keys or purse directly from your phone.
- Apple AirPods Studio - Apple's first over-ear AirPods product that have been rumored for a while, and they may be unveiled later today.
- Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 - Another pair of headphones designed by Apple, and these may be an alternative to traditional AirPods products.
It's unlikely we'll see all of the above unveiled today, but we're expecting at least half of those products to be on show at Apple's virtual launch. Which one are you most excited about? Reply to the tweet below with your answers.
Well, the day is finally here. Apple is about to introduce yet more new gadgets, having unveiled the Apple Watch 6, Apple Watch SE, new iPad and iPad Air 4 less than a month ago.
What do we expect to see? The big headliner is the iPhone 12, which this year is expected to come in four variants for the first time. Expect 5G compatibility on at least some of the models, new designs and improved rear cameras.
Throughout today we'll be sharing leaks and rumors that we've heard about all the products, as well as running you through what we're expecting to see unveiled later today in detail.
And, of course, you'll want to be here when it all kicks off, and we ramp up this live blog with as many updates as we can humanly pack in during the event.
