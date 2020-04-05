iOS 14 leak reveals wallpaper and widget customizations for your Home screen

WWDC 2020 might be online only this year for obvious reasons, but we're still expecting Apple to unveil its iOS 14 update on schedule in June, with a full roll out in September. A couple of new leaks hint that extra Home screen customizations are on the way with the new software.

Some digging into early iOS 14 code by 9to5Mac has revealed that Apple is at least experimenting with the idea of Home screen widgets – not just a side panel as in iPadOS, but fully fledged widgets that can be repositioned as required.

Android phones have offered widgets for years of course, and in recent software updates Apple has shown some willingness to move away from the uniform rows and columns of icons on iPhones and iPads.

9to5Mac says the feature is still in testing and might be scrapped, so don't get your hopes up too much just yet. Extra augmented reality features and a new app switcher are also being tipped for iOS 14.

We've also got an early look at a revamped wallpaper picker for iOS 14, as revealed by @DongleBookPro on Twitter (a leaker with a fairly respectable track record when it comes to Apple reveals).

As well as showing off some new wallpaper designs for iOS 14, this time split up into separate categories for more straightforward browsing, the pictures also reveal more options for how wallpapers are applied.

You'll be able to set wallpapers as dynamic, or as flat, or as a gradient, according to the screenshots. You'll also be able to dim wallpapers when your phone's in dark mode, something you can already do in iOS 13.

Apple hasn't announced specific dates for WWDC 2020, or said exactly how the online format will work, but the event usually takes place in early June. As well as news on iOS 14, we should also hear about software updates to all Apple's other products too.