Apple's WWDC 2020 - where iOS 14 will be unveiled - will be online-only

No convoluted presentation though

Apple's WWDC, the annual World Wide Developers' Conference that the company hosts each year to show off its new software, is not set to take place in California any more.

Instead, the June event will happen online instead, for reasons that are implicitly related to the coronavirus pandemic that has seen authorities advise against meetings of 1,000 people or more.

At the event, we are expecting Apple to unveil iOS 14, watchOS 7, macOS 10.16, an update to iPadOS and more of its latest software, and it's also possible we'll see the iPhone SE 2 and new iPad Pro 2020 there if not before.

