Someone like you has downloaded Adele more than any other song since the dawn of time

The UK has now downloaded over 1 billion songs collectively, with Adele's Someone Like You taking the title of Most Legally Downloaded Song of All Time in the UK.

Great title, although it accounts only for the last ten years, and doesn't include any illegal download figures, physical purchases or music that's been streamed through YouTube, Spotify, Rdio or anywhere else.

Have a look at the full top ten below. What does this chart tell us about the UK? Well, we like to wallow. We really like Baa Baa Black Sheep. We hate our ears.

The top 10 most-downloaded songs of all time in the UK:

1. Adele - Someone Like You

2. Maroon 5 ft Christina Aguilera - Moves Like Jagger

3. Gotye ft Kimbra - Somebody I Used To Know

4. Black Eyed Peas - I Gotta Feeling

5. Rihanna ft Calvin Harris - We Found Love

6. Kings Of Leon - Sex On Fire

7. Carly Rae Jepsen - Call Me Maybe

8. LMFAO - Party Rock Anthem

9. Bruno Mars - Just The Way You Are (Amazing)

10. Jessie J - Price Tag

Blips are TechRadar's new news nuggets that you'll find percolating through the homepage - or you can see them all by hitting the blip keyword below.

Via BBC

More Blips