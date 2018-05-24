Hunting iMac Pro deals? Refurbished models are your best bet

To say that the iMac Pro is expensive might be an understatement, so news that Apple has at last begun selling discounted refurbished models of its most powerful computers should more musical to fans’ ears than that macOS startup chime.

Scoped out by 9to5Mac, Apple is selling nearly all varieties of its iMac Pro – yes, even the 18-core behemoth – refurbished at a 15% discount off list price across the board.

Of course, all of these models come with Apple’s standard warranty and are also eligible for AppleCare coverage.

To give an idea of the savings on offer here, 15% off will slash $750 or £750 from the base model price, while an 18-core model currently listed has had its priced hacked by $1,440 or £1,440.

If you’ve been waiting on any sort of deal on an iMac Pro, it would be wise to act quickly, as refurbished stock is inherently limited.