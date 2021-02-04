Huawei Mate X2 release date, news, leaks and what to know about the foldable phone

The Huawei Mate X2 is Huawei's third-generation foldable phone, after the original Mate and its successor the Mate Xs, and it's coming very soon.

Huawei has confirmed as much when it announced the February 22 launch date of the phone, as well as providing a tiny teaser at what the handset will look like, so we know we'll be seeing this next-gen foldable very soon.

There's lots about this phone we don't know though, including its specs and availability, though leaks and rumors have tried their best to fill in the gaps.

Below, we'll run you through everything we know about the Huawei Mate X2 as well as what's been leaked or rumored.

Cut to the chase

What is it? Huawei's next foldable phone

Huawei's next foldable phone When is it out? Launching February 22 in China

Launching February 22 in China How much will it cost? Possible around £2,299 / $2,750 / AU$4,200

Huawei Mate Xs (Image credit: Future)

The Huawei Mate X2 launch event is set to take place on February 22, as the company itself has confirmed as much, but it's not clear if this is an event just for China or if it's a global launch. TechRadar has asked Huawei to confirm, and we'll update with more details here when we find out.

If the former, we could see a global launch later down the line, or it is possible the phone will stick to just China.

In terms of price, we don't have any idea right now, but if the foldable phone gets a global launch we could see it cost similar to the Mate Xs. That handset cost a princely £2,299 (around $2,750 / AU$4,200), so it's likely not going to be a cheap device.

News and rumors

When Huawei confirmed the Mate X2 release date, it did so with a teaser that shows us a glimpse at the phone so we know the handset will fold inwards. You can see that teaser below.

This means, when the foldable is closed, the 'main' display will be on the inside, unlike the previous Mate phones but similar to the Samsung Galaxy Fold devices.

Huawei Mate X2 will launch on February 22 in China.#Huawei #HuaweiMateX2 pic.twitter.com/utrF3LggjvFebruary 3, 2021

We've also heard a leaker suggests the folding design will be 'different to Samsung', though we don't have much information on what that means. Presumably, the Mate X2 is different from the Galaxy Folds in some key areas that we're not aware of yet.

Regarding the two screens, we heard early on that the 'main' one will be 8-inches. Another leak backs that up, adding that it'll have a resolution of 2200 x 2480, and will be partnered with a 6.45-inch 1160 x 2700 display on the outside.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

That latter leak also suggests the phone will have a 50MP main rear camera with unspecified 16MP, 12MP and 8MP snappers joining it. There's also set to be a 16MP selfie camera.

Finally, that leak also says the handset will use the Kirin 9000 chipset, a 4,500mAh battery and 66W fast charging. That letter spec has been leaked separately too.

So that's a fair few leaks for Huawei's next foldable phone, and it paints a picture of what to expect, though there's a lot more to learn when the device is unveiled on February 22.