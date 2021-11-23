How to watch The Great British Bake Off Final 2021 online in UK and abroad

It'll be a close call as we return to the tent one final time for the 2021 GBBO final, and our final three bakers will need prepare to take some whisks to secure that win. But will it be Chigs, Crystelle, or Giuseppe who take the crown? Keep reading to make sure you know how to watch The Great British Bake Off Final 2021 online (or The Great British Baking Show if you're in the US) - and for free - no matter where you are.

Watch The Great British Bake Off Final 2021 When?: Tuesday, November 23 at 8pm GMT Stream for FREE in the UK: Channel 4 / All 4 (UK) Watch internationally: Netflix (US) / CBC (CA) / Binge (AU) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Starting with a dozen amateur bakers, Noel, Matt, Paul, and Prue have whittled it down to our three finalists, with just one more Signature, Technical, and Showstopper bake in it before this series is all done and crusted for another series.

It's down to: Chigs, a newbie to the world of baking, taking up the hobby during lockdown last year; quadrilingual Crystelle, who brings interesting flavours from her heritage and travels to every one of her bakes; and Giuseppe, a Bristol-based Italian engineer who uses precision to build his delightful confectionary.

While many were outraged to see Bake-Off favourite Jürgen exit the tent in last week's semi-final, it's fair to say the competition is exceptionally close, with a fair share of Star Baker accolades dusted across our finalists, as well as Paul Hollywood handshakes.

With a lot at cake (sorry, not sorry), here's how to watch The Great British Bake Off Final 2021 online whether you're in the UK or abroad.

More Great British talent - watch Strictly Come Dancing 2021

How to watch Great British Bake Off Final for free in the UK

Channel 4 Our three Bake Off finalists must rise to the challenge one more time with The Great British Bake Off airing tonight at 8pm GMT on free-to-air TV channel, Channel 4. Whether you choose to watch live or on catch-up, you can do so on a number of devices through the channel's on-demand streaming platform, All4. The current season, quite confusingly, is listed as 'Series 5'. In other words, A.B. - After the Beeb. You'll need to create an account to watch, but you won't be asked for any payment details. The All 4 app is available across a number of devices, including iOS and Android smartphones and tablets and media streamers like Amazon Fire TV Stick, Chromecast, Roku, and Now TV. Select Smart TVs also have All 4 built into its interface. Episodes usually stay on All4 to watch back for up to 30 days after their original air date.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off Final online from anywhere in the world

We've detailed how you can watch The Great British Bake Off Final 2021 online, but bear in mind that if you're abroad at any point during this season's baking antics, you won't be able to stream from abroad or access All4.

Don't chance missing a baking catastrophe thanks to geo-restrictions, though. While these restrictions may prevent you from accessing certain services and content, you can get around geo-blocks by using a VPN or Virtual Private Network. It's completely legal, very affordable, and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to watch The Great British Bake Off from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've thoroughly tested all of the major VPNs, and our No. 1 pick is ExpressVPN. It's fast, easy to use, and packs a great range of security features. You can also use it across a huge range of devices, including Android and Apple smartphones, the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. If you want to stay safe online and watch your preferred broadcast from anywhere, you won't find anything better than ExpressVPN. Better still, you can get an extra 3 months FREE if you sign up for an annual plan. And there's nothing to lose because if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (a server in the UK in this case)

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to All 4 and start watching The Great British Bake Off Final as if you were back at home

(Image credit: Channel 4)

How to watch The Great British Baking Show Final in the US

Netflix Known as The Great British Baking Show in the US, you'll be able to watch the 2021 season (Collection 9) not long after it airs in the UK on Netflix. That means the final will drop on Friday, November 26 at 3.01am ET / 12.01am PT. Plans for Netflix range from $8.99 a month depending on the quality of stream you want and how many simultaneous connections you desire.

Related: discover today's best Netflix VPN

How to watch The Great British Bake Off Final 2021 in Canada

CBC Gem Sadly those in Canada who want to watch The Great British Bake Off Final will have a bit of a wait on their hands. Season 11 of The Great British Baking Show only arrived in the Great White North in August 2021. This likely means the season 12 final won't air in Canada until next summer. That said, you can stream all previous seasons on CBC Gem, which is also where new episodes will drop when they do eventually air. CBC Gem costs $4.99 a month and comes with a 30-day free trial. That said, you can watch some content with ads without an account. Abroad in Canada, but want to watch The Great British Bake Off Final when it airs back home? You can subscribe to a VPN to by-pass geo-restrictions and access your preferred streaming service.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off Final online in Australia