How to watch Supergirl: stream Crisis on Infinite Earths online anywhere

The Arrowverse has come a long way since Oliver Queen first donned a green hood and made it his life's mission to save Star City back in 2012. One of the shows that now make up the shared DC universe is Supergirl, which has either just finished or may be just resuming, depending on where you live. With that in mind, here's how to start watching Crisis on Infinite Earths and stream Supergirl season 5 online from all over the world - including for free where available.

Supergirl season 5 cheat sheet Supergirl season 5 premiered on October 6, 2019 in the US, where it's shown on The CW. The season finale was on March 29 there, while in the UK the second half of season 5 resumed on March 30 with episode 9, 'Crisis on Infinite Earths: part one'. Stateside fans are definitely the more privileged, as The CW is a free-to-air channel that can be easily streamed on Hulu in many parts of America, for those who prefer cord-cutting solutions. It has already been renewed for a sixth season.

The show was the third to launch as part of the Arrowverse, following Arrow and The Flash. It stars Melissa Benoist as Supergirl, aka Kara Danvers or Kara Zor-el, and follows her as she comes to terms with her powers and takes on the role of National City's protector. That's a very simplistic overview of the series, which is one of the best superhero shows around and too good to risk spoiling.

With over 100 episodes aired to date, Supergirl makes for great binge-viewing if you're stuck at home under lockdown, so without further ado here's how to watch Supergirl online - stream Crisis on Infinite Earths and all of season 5 no matter where you are in the world with the help of our guide.

How to watch Supergirl from outside your country

Those who already have a streaming service they use to watch Supergirl online may find themselves unable to access it when abroad, due to pesky geo-blocking restrictions. Yes, we're aware that most of us aren't going anywhere in the near future, but global travel will one day resume and, god forbid, you may even be stuck abroad during these difficult times.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution to geo-blocking. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Crisis on Infinite Earths and stream Supergirl season 5 no matter where you are. This simple bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access episodes live or on demand just like you would at home.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to easily watch Supergirl online from pretty much anywhere in the world.

How to watch Supergirl online for free in the US

Free-to-air channel The CW is the home of Supergirl and the Arrowverse in the US, which means you have a few different options when it comes to watching the show online. If you're bang up to date, then you can watch Supergirl for free online via The CW website - only a handful of recent season 5 episodes are available, but it's a great option for those already into the show. In general, The CW can be watched live via Hulu in much of the country - grab a FREE 1-week trial to see if it's right for you and binge on some of the best Hulu shows without paying a penny! However, those looking to get to know National City from scratch may want to consider Netflix, which hosts the first four seasons of Supergirl and is famously good value with basic access priced at just $9 a month. Alternatively, you can buy every season of Supergirl via Amazon Prime Video and this is also an affordable option - season 5 is priced at just $9.99 for every episode in HD. As before, if you find yourself out of the country, you can use clever software like ExpressVPN to watch Supergirl and access all the content you pay for just as if you were at home.

How to watch Crisis on Infinite Earths: Stream Supergirl online in the UK

In the UK, Sky has the rights to Supergirl and other Arrowverse shows like Arrow and The Flash. The second half of season 5 starts on Monday, March 30, where it airs weekly at 8pm BST on Sky One. As a result, there are a couple of easy ways to watch Crisis on Infinite Earths wherever you are. Sky subscribers can make use of the handy Sky Go app, which is available to them at no extra charge on Android, iOS and PC/Mac devices and also offers the first four seasons of Supergirl on-demand. Those who don't want to commit to a lengthy Sky contact aren't left behind, either, as they can snap up a superb value NOW TV Entertainment pass - it costs just £8.99 a month and there's even a FREE 7-day trial on offer right now. Like Sky Go, you'll get new Supergirl season 5 episodes to watch just after they drop on Sky and the first four seasons on-demand to your binge-viewing pleasure. If you're currently out of the UK for whatever reason and can't access your usual streaming service, remember you can always just grab a VPN and point yourself back to Blighty to watch your favorite shows as usual.

Stream Supergirl season 5 in Australia

The TV home of Supergirl in Australia is Foxtel and that means fans of the show can make use of the handy Foxtel Now (PC/Mac/web) and Foxtel Go (Android and iOS) streaming apps to watch the first four seasons of Supergirl on-demand. Those after the latest season 5 episodes of Supergirl, which include the first instalment of this year's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, will have to buy the show outright - it costs AU$19.99 for all of season 5 via platforms such as iTunes. If you happen to be going abroad and are worried that geo-blocking will stop you from watching Supergirl via Foxtel or another service like you normally would, don't worry - just use a VPN to point yourself back Down Under and you'll be able to stream as usual.

How to watch Supergirl online in Canada

Supergirl airs on Showcase in Canada but is available for streaming via the Global TV app. It's free for most cable subscribers and will let you watch a handful of the most recent season 5 episodes. For the full Supergirl back catalogue, Netflix Canada offers seasons one to four of the hit show for on-demand streaming. Priced at just $9.99, it's your best and most affordable option if you want to binge on Supergirl. Can't watch Supergirl as usual due to pesky geo-blocking restrictions? Watch just like you would at home by using a VPN to magically reappear in Canada and gain access to all the content you'd normally be able to stream.