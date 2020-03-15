How to watch Westworld online: stream season 3 from anywhere

The hosts and the humans are converging more than ever, and from each park all the way to the Valley Beyond, things only look set to get even more confusing as Season 3 graces our screens again from March 15. We know you won't want to miss a single piece of the puzzle, so read on to find out how to watch Westworld online, with a live stream available wherever you are in the world.

Watch Westworld online: when and where? Westworld Season 3 begins March, 15 at 9pm ET / 9pm PT. Episode 1 will be uploaded to HBO's streaming services for the ET broadcast, meaning those on Pacific Time will be able to stream from 6pm. The teaser trailers have been dissected and the theories have been questioned, but finally it's time to watch - here's how.

Season 3 will dive back into the weird and wonderful world of that fateful theme park, with an eight episode roster unlike the usual ten we're used to receiving over the past two seasons.

Rumors and theories have been running the internet wild in the 16 months since that Season 2 finale left us all perplexed. From earth-shattering plot twists to time jumps that will probably make sense in a few episodes time, there are plenty of unanswered questions hanging in the air.

But you probably already know all that already! So if you just need reminding about how to watch Westworld season 3 online - or, indeed, any of the previous episodes - keep reading and we'll tell you your option from your corner of the globe.

How to watch Westworld online from outside your country

If you're trying to access a Westworld stream from outside your country (maybe on holiday or working overseas?) you might have some difficulty making it past the geo-blocking restrictions. HBO, Sky Atlantic and the rest aren't directly accessible from outside the US, but installing a VPN will allow you to watch Westworld online quickly and easily.

A VPN is a Virtual Private Network that essentially blocks data about your computer from the websites that you visit for safety, so changing your IP address to one of a separate country is as easy as selecting from a drop down list.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN. You can quickly and easily connect to new locations, and watch from a massive range of devices from Android mobiles to games consoles. Plus, Express is also offering a 30-day money back guarantee, and if you sign up for a 12-month subscription you can save 49% and get three months free. Once you've installed your VPN, simply select the country you would like to switch to from the menu, and you'll be able to head over to your normal broadcaster to watch Westworld online.

How to watch Westworld online in the US

The best way to watch Westworld online in the US is through one of HBO's own streaming services. If you're already using HBO for your cable subscription, you'll be able to access the latest episodes as they become available. However, you can also sign up to HBO Now for $15 a month (plus a 7-day free trial) and watch the whole season as it happens. If you're not set on picking up a separate HBO Now subscription and you don't already get your cable through HBO Go, there are other ways to watch Westworld online.

Hulu: Add HBO to your Hulu subscription for an additional fee and you'll be able to keep all your services in one place. Catch Westworld Season 3 on Sunday evenings at 9pm ET / 9pm PT starting from March 15.

How to watch Westworld season 3 in the UK

Westworld will be broadcast through Sky Atlantic in the UK, which means you can watch it all as it unfolds using a Now TV subscription. Pick up the Now TV Entertainment Pass for £5.49 a month for four months or six months for just £31.99 right now, saving you 40% on your streaming. Usual monthly rates are £8.99, and you'll be paying that on a rolling basis if you choose to take advantage of the 7-day free trial. And remember, if you're away from the UK and still want to watch via Sky or that Now TV FREE trial, then you can take advantage of that VPN route as described above. You can start watching Westworld Season 3 from Monday, March 16 at 9pm on Sky Atlantic and then the same time on the next seven subsequent Mondays.

How to watch Westworld online in Canada

Crave is your go-to source for a range of HBO and Showtime series' in Canada. The service offers subscriptions available from your cable provider, or a standalone Crave + Movies + HBO membership for $19.98 CAD a month. Plus, you can grab an extra week for free if you're a new member. You can catch episodes of Season 3 on Sundays at 9pm ET.

How to watch Westworld season 3 online in Australia

Foxtel has broadbast rights to Westworld in Australia, meaning you can watch the whole of season three as it happens. You can watch Westworld online with the basic Foxtel subscription which comes in at AU$49 a month, but if you're looking for the full package with a Netflix membership included you're looking at $99 a month. Episodes of Westworld season 3 are set to be shown Down Under on Monday evenings at 8.30pm on Fox Showcase.

Where can I watch old episodes of Westworld?

Get ready for the latest season by catching up on older episodes of Westworld online. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to binge the first two seasons, wherever you are in the world.

US: HBO Now and HBO Go both offer previous episodes of Westworld for catching up, but you can also watch Season One and Two on DirecTV.

UK: You'll be able to catch every previous episode of Westworld through a Now TV Entertainment Pass. That's especially handy if you're looking to watch season three at the same time. If you're a Sky TV subscriber, you can also watch the last two seasons of the show using Sky Go.

Everywhere else: If you can't find on-demand access to old episodes of Westworld where you are, there's always a VPN. Simply switch your location to the US or UK, and you'll be able to binge the last few years of Westworld episodes using one of the services listed above.