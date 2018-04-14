How to watch Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur : Get the live stream online

Manchester City vs Tottenham - where and when The Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur game takes place later today at the Wembley Stadium in London and the match is scheduled to start at 7:45pm GMT (that’s at 2:45pm ET and 11:45am PT).

After facing back to back defeats from Manchester United and Liverpool, Manchester City is headed to Wembley Stadium in less than one hour to take on Tottenham Hotspur and all eyes will be on them as they try to turn things around and end the season with 100 points.

Spurs on the other hand start the weekend in forth place in the Premier League and have won seven of their last eight games in competition.

The Citizens may be out of the Champions League but they still have a chance to win the Premier League this weekend if they beat Tottenham and Manchester United loses to West Brom on Sunday.

Whether you prefer to watch football on your television or stream it on your computer, we’ll show you exactly how to catch this week’s Premier League game in the UK, the US or anywhere else in the world you happen to be.

The other match within the match will be between Aguero and Kane. The former is four goal behind the latter and Kane himself has four to go to catch up with Liverpool's Salah.

How to watch Manchester City v Tottenham in the UK

In the UK, none of the Premier League matches are shown for free on over-the-air channels like the BBC or ITV so you'll either have to sign up on contract or on a pay as you go basis.

This weekend's Manchester City v Tottenham game will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event Channels starting at 7:45pm GMT. You'll also be able to watch the match on your mobile via the Sky Go app.

If you're not already subscribed to Sky Sports you can add the channel for £18 a month or if you just want to try it out the network also offers a Day Pass for £7.99 or A Week Pass for £12.99.

How to watch Manchester City v Tottenham in the US

If you live in the US and have a cable subscription, you can watch the Man City v Tottenham game live on NBC Sports Network (NBCSN). The network’s coverage will start at 2:30pm ET (or 1:30pm CDT and 11:30am PT).

If you prefer to stream the match from your computer or on your favorite streaming device, then fuboTV is a great option that allows you stream and DVR live games. The service also offers a 7-day Free Trial so that you can test it out for yourself.

How to watch Manchester City v Tottenham anywhere in the world

If you happen to live outside the US or UK, you can still stream the Manchester City v Tottenham online using a VPN. With a VPN you'll be able to change your IP address to one in another country so that you can access region blocked streaming services from anywhere in the world.

1. Download and install a VPN

If you don't have easy access to watch the 2018 NBA playoffs online in your country, the best way to watch it for free is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose US to stream the Man City v Tottenham match on Sling TV (use the link below).

3. Go to Sling TV With Sling TV's Blue Plan you'll get access to all of the channels needed to watch your favorite sports including NBC Sports Network which is showing the Man City v Tottenham match. For $25 a month you can access 40 plus channels and can stream to all of your favorite devices.

Where can I watch the Premier League using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch the 2018 Premier League from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: Australia, Israel, Finland, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, Brazil, Spain, Romania, Mexico, Sweden, France, Ireland, Poland, South Africa, China, Japan, Russia, Italy and more!

Photo courtesy of EFL.com