The top three Disney Plus titles we’re watching right now

Signed up to Disney Plus yet? With the launch of the much-hyped Disney streaming service now here, the first hordes of viewers will be descending on the service to start browsing, bingeing and bellowing at their favorite Disney Plus titles.

Disney Plus may not have the breadth of content as say, Netflix or Amazon Prime, but there’s certainly enough to start with for the launch library, especially as there are now double the number of Marvel movies on the platform as we expected.

If you feel spoilt for choice, or just don’t know what your priority should be, here are the top three shows and films the TechRadar team will be ticking off first. And remember, if the choices here don't take your fancy, you can always check out out best Disney Plus movies guide to fill your next few evenings.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

1. The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian is the kind of Star Wars story it feels like we haven't seen before. It's more directly inspired by Westerns than any previous live-action entry set in this universe – based on the first episode, at least. Its lead character doesn't talk much, and the show generally feels like the least-talky Star Wars has ever been, with all that busy lore pushed into the background in favor of a straightforward storytelling style.

This feels like one small tale set in the Star Wars universe, and that's incredibly refreshing. The slower pace of it might not be for everyone, but at 39 minutes for this first episode, it really respects your time for a modern TV show. The action, too – barring maybe a couple of CG sequences – feels in line with what you'd expect from a major motion picture. Let's hope the rest of the season maintains this level of quality, and that it's a sign of things to come for originals on Disney Plus.

(Image credit: Disney)

2. The Simpsons

One of the most influential sitcoms of all time, The Simpsons has entertained generations of fans with its mix of cartoon antics, heartfelt drama, and brilliantly wry satire. Not all of it is necessary watching – inevitable when a show stretches on for so many season – but with the whole back catalogue available, you can either see where it began or jump into any of the 30 seasons shown here.

Be warned, though: Disney has seen fit to put every episode of The Simpsons in a 16:9 widescreen format – the same as the photos in this article – meaning the original few seasons have been cropped from the original 4:3 aspect ratio they enjoyed on those old, square CRT televisions, and even lost out on some sight gags as a result. We’re hoping Disney fixes this in due course, but in the meantime, maybe stick to the later seasons (even if they're far from the best).

(Image credit: Disney / Lucasarts)

3. All the Star Wars movies (in 4K/HDR)

That galaxy far, far away now looks a lot, lot closer – with even the original trilogy and Star Wars prequels being shown in 4K resolution for the first time. You’ll need a 4K TV to make the most of it, but with Dolby Vision HDR enhancing color and contrast too, it means these Star Wars movies have never looked better – or sounded better, with spatial Dolby Atmos audio wringing the most of out those lightsaber sound effects and cantina bands we know and love.

You can find all the existing Star Wars films on Disney Plus, including Episodes I-VIII, Rogue One, and Solo: A Star Wars Story – so you’ve got no excuse not to watch them all in preparation for Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker this December.