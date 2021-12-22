Hawkeye ending explained: answering the MCU show's biggest questions

Audio player loading…

Major spoilers follow for Hawkeye episode 6. You have been warned.

Hawkeye episode 6 has landed on Disney Plus – and we suspect that you have plenty of questions about what went down in the Marvel show's final episode.

The Hawkeye series finale was the longest entry in an MCU Disney Plus show – thanks in part to a full rendition of Rogers: The Musical's 'Save The City' song as a post-credits surprise. But, while that put the cap on a stellar first year for Marvel Studios' TV productions, viewers were still left with some unanswered questions about Hawkeye episode 6.

That's where we come in. Below, we've attempted to answer the biggest questions – using our knowledge of Marvel comics and the MCU in general – you may have after watching the series finale, including those surrounding the Rolex watch found in the Avengers compound, Wilson Fisk's Kingpin, Hawkeye's future and more.

We're about to enter major spoiler territory for Hawkeye episode 6, the series overall, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. If you're yet to see either Marvel project, turn back now.

Hawkeye ending explained: Who is Agent 19?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus)

Let's start with the Rolex watch that we mentioned earlier. After five weeks of audiences being teased about the significance of this piece of jewellery, we finally know who it belongs to: Laura Barton, aka Clint Barton's wife.

As we see in the series finale, Clint recovers the watch from the Tracksuit Mafia and reunites Laura with it. Curiously, though, Laura's watch raises some other important questions about her past. We see Laura turn the watch over – and, surprisingly, the SHIELD logo, as well as the number 19, are engraved on the back.

What does all of this mean? To answer that, we have to dive into Marvel's comics. In the source material, there's a SHIELD spy who goes by the pseudonym Agent 19. Put two and two together, and you'll realize that Laura Barton was a SHIELD operative who went by the title – yep, you've guessed it – Agent 19.

Clearly, then, this is how Clint and Laura end up meeting, falling in love, getting married and having three children. But the comic book tie-ins (and diversions, which we'll get to) don't stop there: in Marvel's source material, Agent 19 also goes by the superhero alias Mockingbird. Therefore, the MCU's version of Mockingbird is also Laura Barton.

Interestingly, though, Laura Barton isn't Mockingbird/Agent 19 in the comics. In that medium, an individual called Doctor Barbara 'Bobbi' Morse assumes both mantles. Morse ends up working alongside Clint for SHIELD, and the pair eventually marry, too.

Well, in the mainline Marvel comics universe, aka Earth-616, at least. In the MCU (the universe designated as Earth-199999), Morse has been replaced by Laura Barton, who is Clint's wife (and mother of his children) in another Marvel universe in the comics, aka Earth-1610.

Coincidentally, we have seen Mockingbird in another live-action Marvel project. Mockingbird – the Barbara Morse version – was portrayed by Adrianne Palicki in Agents of SHIELD, the ABC Marvel TV show that ran from 2014 to 2016. Right now, this version of the character has no ties to the MCU – though that could change, if Marvel Studios uses its Phase 4 multiverse plans to bring Agents of SHIELD over into the MCU, much like it did with certain characters in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Hawkeye ending explained: is Kingpin dead?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus)

As we see in the final few minutes of Hawkeye episode 6, Maya Lopez/Echo has tracked Kingpin down after he's defeated by Kate Bishop. He's happy to see her but, now knowing that Kingpin had her father killed, she isn't here to exchange pleasantries. Instead, Echo holds a gun to his head.

Kingpin pleads with her but, before we can see whether Echo decides to spare his life or kill him, the camera pans up. We hear two gunshots as Echo presumably opens fire, but Kingpin's fate is unknown for the time being.

So, does Kingpin die? We're pretty confident that he doesn't – and that's because there are plenty of rumors flying around about actor Vincent D'Onofrio returning for future Marvel TV shows.

Marvel Studios has already confirmed that an Echo spin-off series is in the works for Disney Plus, and we'd be very surprised if Kingpin isn't the antagonist of the piece. We suspect that Echo will have let him live, or some of Kingpin's other goons will have saved him from his niece. The two gunshots may not come from Echo's pistol, after all, so there's no indication that she kills him.

There are also suggestions that Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/Dardevil is getting his own Disney Plus show. Cox, who played the Man Without Fear in Netflix's Daredevil show for three seasons, had a brief cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Online speculation has hinted at him appearing in Marvel's upcoming She-Hulk TV series, too.

If Daredevil is set to stick around in the MCU – he also has ties to Echo in the comics – we would expect Kingpin to be the bad guy in Daredevil's own series as well. So, even though Kingpin's fate is unknown by Hawkeye episode 6's ending, we're pretty certain he's still alive, and that he'll be part of the MCU moving forward.

Hawkeye ending explained: why is Kingpin so strong?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus)

Well, because he is. Kingpin has no superpowers per se, but he possesses incredible strength due to his size and the muscle mass he has. He's basically a man mountain in the comics, so this has been carried over into his live-action incarnations.

That means that he can punch, kick and headbutt enemies harder than a normal person can, while he's also able to throw them considerable distances. It's why he's able to throw Kate Bishop around with ease during their episode 6 fight.

Hawkeye ending explained: what is Kate Bishop's superhero name?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus)

In the final scene of episode 6, we see Kate Bishop aid Clint Barton burning his Ronin costume on the family farm. Leaving the flames to destroy the suit for good, Kate and Clint walk back towards the latter's house, so they can continue to celebrate Christmas with his family.

Before they do so, Kate offers up some amusing superhero aliases for herself, all of which Clint shoots down. But Kate's suggestions are more than humorous quips from Clint's protégé: some of them are nods to Kate's comic book incarnation.

'Ladyhawke' is a fun nod to two pseudonyms that Kate uses in the comics (Lady Hawkeye and Lady Hawkman), 'Hawkeve' is a funny twist on the Hawkette alias she also uses, and 'Hawkshot' is a play on the word 'Hotshot'. Finally, 'Lady Arrow' is just an amusing amalgamation of the fact that Kate is a female archer.

Hawkeye ending explained: is season 2 on the way?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus)

We're unsure, but it's unlikely. The only Marvel Disney Plus shows that have been renewed for a second outing are Loki, whose return was confirmed after its season 1 finale, and What If...?, the animated anthology series whose second season was confirmed by its showrunners earlier this year.

Other MCU TV series in WandaVision, and Falcon and the Winter Soldier, were not renewed for a second season. However, Wanda Maximoff is expected to feature more prominently in Marvel's upcoming movies, such as Doctor Strange 2. Sam Wilson's Falcon/Captain America is due to return in Captain America 4 – a movie that we would expect Bucky Barnes' Winter Soldier to be a part of, too.

Currently, there's no word on whether Clint Barton and/or Kate Bishop will be used in future Marvel movies or TV shows. It's likely that Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop will return as the new Hawkeye – this is teased as much by Clint's final line in the Hawkeye TV show – but nobody knows if Jeremy Renner will be back as Clint, either as a main or supporting character.

Hopefully, it won't be long before Marvel announces what the future holds for the pair, as well as Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova. Steinfeld and Renner's dynamic was one of the best parts of a great Marvel TV show, so it'd be fun to see them interact again down the line. Pugh's Belova, meanwhile, is also too entertaining not to bring back in some capacity, so Marvel would be silly to leave her on the sidelines.

Regardless, don't expect Hawkeye season 2 any time soon. Marvel has a ton of other movies and TV shows on its slate – most of which are set to launch before the end of 2023 – so it could be a long time before Clint, Kate and Yelena return. But you won't hear us complaining if they're back sooner than we think.