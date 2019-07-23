Google Nest Hub Max release date, price, features and news

UPDATE: Google accidentally revealed the launch date of the Google Nest Hub Max on the Google Store, but has since taken that information down. Find out when you can expect it below.

If the Google Nest Hub (formerly called the Google Home Hub) was a bit too small for your liking, Google has something new that will be right up your alley – it's the new Nest Hub Max with a 10-inch HD screen and Google Assistant.

Not only does it have a larger, higher-resolution screen, but it comes with a built-in Nest Cam that can be checked when you're away from the house. Using Face Match, the Nest Hub Max can alert you when it sees someone who isn't in your family and can provide personal calendars and playlists.

Also new on this Hub is a Quick Gestures feature that allows you to control playback on the speaker using hand gestures. According to Google, you'll be able to pause music by raising your hand - if, say, it's too loud in your house for Google Assistant to hear you - and then resume with the same gesture when you're ready.

Like the original Home Hub that we reviewed last year, the new Nest Hub Max will have access to Google Photos and come with Chromecast Built-in - two features that set it apart from Amazon's similarly spec'd Amazon Echo Show.

Google unveiled the Hub Max at the 2019 edition of the Google IO keynote outside its headquarters in Mountain View, California, alongside the new Pixel 3a.

For the first time, Google Nest Hub and the new Nest Hub Max will be available in the US, Australia and the UK at the same time. While Google hasn't officially confirmed anything, the eagle-eyed people at Droid Life discovered an accidental reveal of the launch date of September 9. Seems it was posted by mistake a tad too early on the Google Store but has since been taken down.

So, how much will it set you back? The Nest Hub Max will be available for $229 / £219 / AU$349, while the original Google Home Hub (now called Nest Hub) will drop down to $129 / £119 / AU$199.

Google Nest Hub Max specs

10-inch, 1280 x 800 display

Front-facing Nest camera with 127-degree field of view

2-channel speaker setup (2 tweeters and a woofer)

2 far-field microphone arrays

Switch to disable camera and microphone

Nest Hub Max news

We first caught wind of the Nest Hub Max when it was accidentally leaked on the Google Store back in March. It was then we learned that it would have a 10-inch HD screen and the integration of the Nest Cam. Now, at Google IO 2019, Google has confirmed that the device exists and have given us details on the device.