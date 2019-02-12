Get IObit Advanced SystemCare 12 Pro free, exclusively for TechRadar readers

IObit is giving TechRadar readers a one-year license for Advanced SystemCare 12 Pro completely free. The premium PC optimization software usually retails at $19.99/£19.99/AU$32.99 per year.

To claim your free license, download IObit Advanced SystemCare 12 Pro and enter the registration key 7BC09-96375-90E61-0A054.

You must register your software before February 17, 2019.

Faster performance

IObit Advanced SystemCare 12 Pro offers a one-click scan that will check your PC for junk files, potential security threats, spyware, broken shortcuts and many more problems that can slow down your PC and pose a risk to your privacy.

Once the scan is complete, you can review the items it's found and clean them all up with just one more click, which could have a noticeable effect on your PC's startup speed and overall performance. A widget on your desktop shows your PC's CPU and RAM usage in real time, so you can see the effect immediately.

That's not all, though. More experienced users can perform more thorough scans and delve into advanced optimization settings to eke out even more speed.

Best of all, after the initial scan, IObit Advanced SystemCare 12 Pro can perform regular checks automatically – at scheduled times, or whenever your PC is idle.

