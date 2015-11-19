5 things you should do right away in Star Wars Battlefront

Star Wars Battlefront has arrived (today if you're in the UK, the US got it earlier this week) and with just one month to go until The Force Awakens hits cinemas. It's almost as if this was all planned...

It's understandable, then, that Star Wars fever is probably at its highest since the eve of The Phantom Menace. Battlefront, EA's follow-up to two of the most beloved Star Wars games of all time, is giving us the opportunity to indulge some of our biggest fantasies from a galaxy far, far away.

We've already spent some time with Battlefront, and the most important thing you need to know is that (so far) we really like it. However, there are a few things you should probably know before diving in, so we've pulled together five important things you should do once you've booted up the game.