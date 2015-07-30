Cheapest Windows 10 PC now available from £95

If you fancy getting a brand new computer that can be upgraded to Windows 10, the Asus EeeBox EB1033 is worth a look, as it's available until midnight tonight for only £94.98 with free delivery.

It comes with Windows 7 – which can be upgraded to Windows 10 for free for the next year or so – and is actually a three-year-old device.

The upside though is that it is cheap – the cheapest Windows 10 device on the market – and comes with a one-year warranty.

At its heart is the Intel Atom D2550 CPU, a dual-core CPU clocked at 1.86GHz; there's also 2GB of RAM, a 320GB hard disk drive, a dedicated Nvidia Geforce 610M GPU, Wi-Fi, GbE Ethernet, six USB ports, HDMI, a VGA connector and a card reader.

You also get a stand that converts it into a stylish pint-sized vertical computer, and an adaptor that allows you to mount it at the back of a monitor.

Note that it doesn't come with a keyboard and a mouse. You can read our Windows 10 review here and our ongoing coverage of Windows 10.