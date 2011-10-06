Steve Jobs dies: Apple CEO Tim Cook's email to employees

Apple CEO Tim Cook emailed Apple employees on Wednesday to inform them that company co-founder and iconic leader Steve Jobs had passed away.

Cook, who was handed the reins of the company by Jobs when he stepped down in August, says the company is planning a celebration of his life.

The new CEO who was hired by Steve Jobs in 1998, shortly after Jobs' return to the company had previously served as chief operating officer.

Cook paid tribute to his mentor as an 'amazing human being' and told employees that his spirit will forever live on at Apple.

'Honour his memory'

The email in full is below:

"Team,

"I have some very sad news to share with all of you. Steve passed away earlier today.

"Apple has lost a visionary and creative genius, and the world has lost an amazing human being. Those of us who have been fortunate enough to know and work with Steve have lost a dear friend and an inspiring mentor. Steve leaves behind a company that only he could have built, and his spirit will forever be the foundation of Apple.

"We are planning a celebration of Steve's extraordinary life for Apple employees that will take place soon. If you would like to share your thoughts, memories and condolences in the interim, you can simply email rememberingsteve@apple.com.

"No words can adequately express our sadness at Steve's death or our gratitude for the opportunity to work with him. We will honor his memory by dedicating ourselves to continuing the work he loved so much.

Tim."

We'll continue to bring you tributes that flood in from the tech world following this sad news.