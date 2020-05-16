Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke live stream: how to watch the Bundesliga online for free

Top-flight football is back and the Revierderby looks to be the pick of the fixtures as the Bundesliga restarts this weekend - watch all of the action from this crucial clash by following our guide to getting a Dortmund vs Schalke live stream for free, no matter where you are in the world.

Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 cheat sheet Today's game takes place at Dortmund's Signal-Iduna-Park on Saturday May 16. Kick off is at at 3.30pm local time (CEST). That means a 2.30pm BST kick-off in the UK and a 9.30pm ET / 6.30am PT start in the US - where Fox Sports provides coverage and can be streamed as part of a FREE 1-week Hulu trial in most of the country.

Just four points behind leaders Bayern Munich, Erling Haaland's Dortmund were in rip roaring form before the enforced break and will be desperate to maintain their title challenge with a home win against their local rivals.

There's plenty on the line for Schalke, as well, who remain in the hunt for a European spot - despite having failed to win any of their last seven league matches. But the break may have benefited Schalke to some degree, as Suat Serdar, Salif Sane and Daniel Caligiuri all recovered from injuries during the lockdown.

Dortmund come into the game with a couple of doubts in midfield. Emre Can and Alex Witsel both picked up knocks in training, but of bigger concern to the home side may be how less intimidating to the opposition the empty Signal-Iduna-Park will be without its famous Yellow Wall in attendance.

It's shaping up to be a fascinating encounter - so check out our guide below and find out how to watch a Dortmund vs Schalke live stream for free today.

How to watch a FREE Dortmund vs Schalke live stream

Sky Sports has the broadcast rights to the Bundesliga in Germany and it's going big on the restart today, announcing that all mid-afternoon fixtures will be available to watch for free - both online and on TV - in both Deutschland and neighbouring Austria.

This means its never been easier to get a free Dortmund vs Schalke live stream - or watch any of the other 3.30pm CEST kick-offs.

Matches will be available to watch for free on German TV on the Sky Sports News HD channel, but even more conveniently online via the German Sky Sports website.

As well as being able to watch Dortmund vs Schalke for free online, the other eligible fixtures today are:

RB Leipzig vs SC Freiburg

TSG Hoffenheim vs Hertha BSC

Fortuna Düsseldorf vs SC Paderborn

FC Augsburg vs VfL Wolfsburg

Anyone from these countries currently abroad may find they can't access the streaming services they normally would at home. This is because of geo-blocking, but there's a very easy solution in the form of a VPN...

How to watch Dortmund vs Schalke from outside your country

Bypassing geo-blocking with a VPN is really easy to do and stops you having to tune in to some dodgy stream you've heard about on Reddit.

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. ExpressVPN (which also comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out ExpressVPN and get 3 months extra free when you sign up for an annual plan. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for football...there's loads you can do with them. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking. VPNs aren't foolproof, though, and sometimes you'll find that content still gets blocked even if you're relocated your device back home. Sometimes, all you need to do is enter your browser's private or Incognito mode to fix the issue - but on a few occasions, you may be plain stumped. Based on our experience, this is the exception rather than the rule, but it's worth being aware - and another reason we recommend ExpressVPN, as it offers 24/7 customer support to help you solve any server woes you may encounter.

How to stream Dortmund vs Schalke live in the UK

How to watch Dortmund vs Schalke: FREE live stream details for the US

In America, Fox Sports is the TV home of the Bundesliga with live games being shown across a combination of FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2, FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer Plus and Univision Deportes each match week. Saturday's game will broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 along with FOX Soccer Match Pass, FOX Deportes and Foxsports.com, with kick-off at 9.30pm ET or 6.30am PT. Assuming you have cable, you'll be able to watch on Fox either at home, online or on the network's Fox Sports Go app for tablets, smartphones, and other devices. Anyone who doesn't have cable but wants easy access to Fox Sports may want to consider Hulu. The popular streaming service's Hulu + Live TV package typically includes the two main Fox Sports channels, FS1 and FS2 -check your local availability here - and offers a FREE 1-week trial so you can see if it's the right option for you. If you subscribe to such a service, remember that it doesn't have to stop streaming if you leave your country of origin - just use a VPN to enjoy all the content you've already paid wherever you are.

How to watch a Dortmund vs Schalke live stream in Canada

In Canada, subscription TV channel Sportsnet has the rights to show the Bundesliga, but if you don't have that, you can sign up to its Sportsnet Now streaming service to live stream all the Bundesliga matches Canada has to offer in HD. You'll need the more premium SN Now+ offering, but it costs a reasonable CA$9.99 for a 7-day trial - or $27.99 a month if you want to keep it on a commitment-free basis. However, if you want to watch while away from Canada, your best bet is to fire up a VPN and access the coverage. Kick-off for Dortmund vs Schalke in Canada on Saturday is at 9.30pm ET / 6.30am PT.

How to live stream Dortmund vs Schalke in Australia

If you need a welcome distraction of top flight football from the lockdown boredom in Australia, then you'll need to be a subscriber to beIN Sports who have exclusive live coverage rights to the Bundesliga for the remaining games of this season. You don't have to pay a premium price, though, as Australian streaming service Kayo Sports offers beIN Sports as part of a AU$24.99 a month package that also includes Fox Sports and ESPN channels - a great value solution for any sports fan that doesn't want the commitment of cable. There's even a FREE 2-week trial on offer right now so you can watch this weekend's Bundesliga soccer for free! Alternatively, beIN Sports Connect is available direct through the network as a standalone streaming option. It costs $19.99 a month with a free 2-week trial but doesn't come with any additional channels. Saturday's clash between Dortmund and Schalke will be on beIN Sports 1 with pre-match coverage beginning at 10.30pm and kick-off at 11.30pm AEST - and don't forget you can use a VPN as described above if you're not Down Under as usual right now.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04: live stream from New Zealand

As in Oz, beIN is also the sole rights holders for live coverage of the Bundesliga in New Zealand this season. Sky Sport subscribers now have access to beIN connect, beIN Sports' streaming service in New Zealand and is available as a standalone purchase for $19.78 per month, with a free two-week trial on offer if you'd like to try before you buy. If you've read the rest of this article, you probably know the alternative route by now. You could give a VPN a try as per the instructions above. To watch Dortmund vs Schalke tune in to beIN Sports 1, where kick-off is set for 1.30am NZST.