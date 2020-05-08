Black Shark 3 is out, and this gaming phone makes Samsung Galaxy S20 look tiny

If you were tempted to buy the Samsung Galaxy S20 but wanted a phone that was even better for gaming, there's a new alternative in the form of the Black Shark 3, which has just been released.

The Black Shark 3 has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, much bigger than the Samsung phone's 6.2-inches, and has the top-end Snapdragon 865 chipset which has returned fast processing speeds in other devices we've tested with it. That's joined by 8GB or 12GB RAM, depending on which you opt for, as well as 5G connectivity.

Black Shark phones are designed for gaming, so there are a few bespoke features you won't find in other devices. It has an advanced cooling system and a specific 'Game Space' mode toggle. This physical switch limits non-gaming functions to focus all of the processing power on gaming. There's even a magnetic charger which snaps onto the side of the phone which is more convenient to use while playing a game.

Of course, this isn't as good as the Black Shark 3 Pro with physical side triggers, a huge 7.1-inch screen, bigger storage options and a larger battery, but that's not been released yet.

Tempted by the Black Shark 3?

The Black Shark 3 was announced in China in early March, but it's only been made available across the globe in May.

You can buy the standard Black Shark 3 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, from the Black Shark website, and on Amazon from May 18. This will set you back £539 (roughly $660, AU$1,025), however TechRadar hasn't heard if this is coming to countries outside Europe just yet.

A specced-up version of the Black Shark 3 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will come 'at the end of May' according to Black Shark, and this will be slightly pricier at £649 (around $800, AU$1,240). Sometime in June, the Black Shark 3 Pro will be available, for £799 (about $980, AU$1,520).

For context, the Samsung Galaxy S20 costs $999 / £899 / AU$1,499 for 12GB RAM and 128GB storage, so the Black Shark 3 is a more affordable way of getting a phone with top specs and features.

Black Shark also has announced a range of new accessories for its phones: an external cooling system you can attach keep things running even cooler, a pair of new gaming-focused earbuds, a new left-mounted gamepad accessory.