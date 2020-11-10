Apple event live blog: are new Macs and MacBooks incoming?

Today's the day: Apple's last event of 2020 is here. Promising 'one more thing', we're expecting the company to finally reveal its new lineup of Macs and MacBooks powered by its own ARM-based processors, rather than Intel.

Why should you care what processor your MacBook runs? Good question. By creating its own 'Apple silicon' chips, Apple will have almost complete control over the hardware, as well as the software, that powers its Macs and MacBooks.

This should hopefully result in more optimised devices that offer better performance, quicker boot times and longer battery lives. It could be the most exciting change to Macs and MacBooks for a very long time.

So, hopefully we'll see some of those today when the event kicks off at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6PM GMT on November 10 (and 4AM November 11 AEST for Australians).

We show you how to watch Apple's 'One More Thing' event, but if you can't view the video, or would like some expert commentary, then keep your eyes glued to this live blog, where we'll be spilling all the latest news, analysis and reactions throughout the event.

Apple event live blog: let the Mac onslaught commence!

All times are in PST

04:00: It's (most likely) new Mac and MacBook day today! Yey! Now, before you get too concerned, I'm not actually awake at 4am to cover the Apple event. I'm excited, but not that excited. While this liveblog will be in PST time, I'm actually based in the UK, where it's actually 12pm. A much more respectable time to write about Apple. And almost time for lunch. Yum.