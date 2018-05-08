Android Oreo update: features, release date and phones list

Google's Android Oreo update is the newest stable version of its mobile operating system, and today, it's on most newer phones that run its popular software.

But not all device have it yet and not in all regions of the world. The Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Note 8, for example, got Android 8.0 Oreo features, but it slowly trickled out in the US after several delays. It's complicated, but we're here to help.

Below, we've highlighted which smartphones have seen the Android Oreo update and, for the others, the release date of when to expect it.

Android 8.0 and 8.1 Oreo feature highlights

Android 8.0 Oreo focuses primarily on speed and efficiency. Google's Pixel phones, for example, have seen boot times cut in half with Android 8.0 (another name for Oreo). Others are faster too, according to our testing. Pesky background activity that drains your battery and data plan have been restricted, another perk of Oreo.

Android Oreo skimps on bold visual changes, but packs in useful design tweaks, like picture-in-picture (PiP) mode for multitasking with the likes of YouTube, Google Maps and Hangouts appearing in a small corner window when minimized. New notification dots on apps icons offer a colorful reminder to check out updates.

Android Oreo 8.1 has launched on even fewer devices, but packs in extras, mostly concentrated on Pixel phones. AR Stickers on Pixel phones inject even more fun into the stock camera app as we demoed in our in-depth article .

The Pixel 2-exclusive Visual Core makes the best phone camera even better with improve HDR+ photos.

Head to the next page to read more about the best features coming with the Android Oreo update. But first, check out which phones are compatible with the software.

When can I download Android Oreo?

Oreo has landed on many of the biggest flagship smartphones in the past few months, including the Essential Phone , and several users around the world are currently enjoying the news software on the Samsung Galaxy S8 , Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus , Samsung Galaxy Note 8 , LG G6 , LG V30 , Nokia 8 and more.

If you own a Google Pixel 2 , Google Pixel 2 XL , Google Pixel, Google Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 6P or Nexus 5X you should already have Oreo, and in fact, you'll be able to update to Android 8.1 now as well.

The latter jump to 8.1 is not a big update, but it's set to improve performance on devices with 1GB of RAM or less as well as adding a new Neural Networks API to accelerate on-device machine intelligence. If you're using a Pixel 2 it should also improve the quality of HDR photography.

Not seeing your current phone, or the one that's on your wishlist? Don't fret just yet, as Google itself has confirmed that the Oreo update will hit many more devices as the year rolls on, as Android P finds its way onto Pixel devices in late 2018.

If you don't have one of the above devices the wait for Android Oreo is set to continue. For some phone manufacturers, that could mean a matter of months, while others are much closer.

Companies are typically quiet on this topic until there's good news to deliver, but rest assured that we'll be updating this page with the latest.

Here are the phones confirmed to get the update.

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus have been updated to Android Oreo on most US carriers and around the world. Anyone on Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint should see it right now. AT&T is the latest to add support, after holding out the longest.

Android Oreo's update on the Note 8 is now available for T-Mobile customers and is said to be coming soon elsewhere, catching up to the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus, which debuted with the update from the get-go in March. In addition to getting the latest version of Android, these phones are receiving Samsung Experience 9.0 (formerly TouchWiz) with even more software tweaks.

Nokia

We've received official confirmation that Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 will receive Oreo and soon after we also heard word the Nokia 8 will get the update too.

The release date for the Nokia 8 to get Android Oreo has landed, bringing the latest features to Nokia's most premium phone of 2017. Now, the others should follow soon enough.

HTC

HTC's 2017 flagship, the HTC U11, now has Android Oreo, that is, if your phone is unlocked. The company has confirmed the HTC 10 and HTC U Ultra will all feature the software at some stage, but exact timings for the update are currently unclear. The recently announced HTC U11 Plus and HTC U11 Life will both feature the new software at launch.

OnePlus

Previously we've seen both the OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3 updated to Android 8 software, and now the company has confirmed the new version of the software will be rolling out to the OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5, the latter of which has now launched.

And, of course, the new OnePlus 6 will launch on May 16 with Android Oreo in tow.

Sony

The new Sony Xperia XZ1 and Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact both run Android Oreo out of the box.

Concerning the company's back catalog, it's already hard at work bringing things up to speed. You'll see Oreo land on the following devices: Sony Xperia X, Sony Xperia X Performance, Sony Xperia XZ, Sony Xperia X Compact, Sony Xperia XZ Premium (available now), Sony Xperia XZs, (available now) Sony Xperia XA1, Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra and Sony Xperia XA1 Plus.

Motorola

Have a Moto phone? The company recently stated that it will start rolling out the update this autumn to the following phones: Moto Z, Moto Z Force, Moto Z2 Force, (available now for Verizon and T-Mobile users in the US) Moto Z Play, Moto Z2 Play, Moto G5, Moto G5S, Moto G5 Plus, Moto G5S Plus, Moto X4 and Moto G4 Plus.

Previously, the company had promised to update the Moto G4 Plus to Android Oreo software, but made no mention of that handset - or the Moto G4 - in its announcement. While Moto has done right by changing its tune and adding support for the plus-sized budget G4, it appears that the regular G4, as well as the Moto G4 Play, will sit this one out.

Note: the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Plus both come with Android Oreo immediately.

LG

LG just launched the LG G7 ThinQ with Android 8.0 Oreo working out of the box, but it's not on sale in most regions yet. Your older phones may get the update first.

There's a very good chance your LG V30 or LG V30+ has Oreo right now, as T-Mobile was the last to get it and now even that's happening. Everyone is accounted for. You may see your phone boot up as the LG V30 ThinQ and boast AI camera features.

The LG G6 is also supposed to be get updated to Android Oreo soon, and even the LG G5, LG Q6 and LG V20 are in line for the long-awaited update. It's all later than we would have liked, but LG says it'll get better at rolling out future Android updates.

Essential

After skipping on the vanilla Android Oreo release, the PH-1 now supports Android Oreo 8.1. It's available now, no matter which carrier you use the Essential Phone on.