AMD Ryzen 2nd Generation prices reportedly much lower than anticipated

For those preparing their wallets to be set ablaze when AMD expectedly releases its high-end Ryzen 2nd Generation processors on April 19, maybe put away the fire extinguishers. WccfTech reports that Amazon pre-order listings have leaked for all four of AMD’s high-end Ryzen CPUs for 2018.

And, contrary to previous reports that AMD’s next line of Ryzen processors would be pricier than the last, these leaks point to prices that are actually far below those reports. Naturally, the leaks can no longer be found on Amazon.

WccfTech lists the leaked Ryzen 2nd Generation prices through screenshots as follows:

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X – $329 (about £239, AU$429)

Ryzen 7 2700 – $299 (about £219, AU$389)

Ryzen 5 2600X – $229 (about £169, AU$299)

Ryzen 5 2600 – $199 (about £149, AU$259)

That Ryzen 5 2600X figure is a cool 45 bucks cheaper than the price it was previously rumored to have attached. Each price includes an AMD Wraith CPU cooler, with the 2700X and 2700 models coming with LED-packed CPU coolers.

These prices line up rather nicely next to Intel’s pricing for its Coffee Lake 8th-generation processors, undercutting them at just about every turn. We’ll surely see AMD’s lineup soon enough, with pricing leaking out already, so hold out for those reviews to drop before you pre-order.